DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2022 results on Monday, May 9, 2022

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 2, 2022 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “ Company ”) will release its first quarter 2022 results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 08:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 646 741 3167 within the United States, +47 21 56 30 15 within Norway and +44 (0) 207 192 8338 for international callers. The confirmation code is “2187133”.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqmvhzaa and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until 19:00 CET May 17, 2022. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, +47 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 333 300 9785 for international callers and enter “2187133” as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

Email: lch@dhtankers.com