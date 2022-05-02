Culligan International Celebrates National Drinking Water Month

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite a recent survey from Culligan International, a world leader in the treatment of water, indicating that nearly 75% of North Americans think water safety is a growing issue, only 33% have had their tap water tested to ensure its safety.* As a result, Culligan is recognizing National Drinking Water Month this May by offering consumers helpful recommendations on how to ensure the water in their home is indeed cleaner and safer to drink.



“For years, we’ve taken the safety of our water for granted,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan Water. “But our aging infrastructure along with new and emerging contaminants have heightened the risks of harmful impurities such as lead, pesticide runoff, pharmaceutical residuals and PFOA/PFOS potentially contaminating our water supply. National Drinking Water Month is the perfect time to educate consumers on how they can ensure the water in their homes is cleaner and safer to drink.”

According to Culligan, there are a few important steps homeowners can take, including:

Know where water contamination can occur. Water impurities are not just limited to the water source but can also happen in the distribution system after treatment from the local municipality or private well has already occurred. While many naturally occurring chemicals and impurities from local water treatments can be filtered at the source, additional contamination can occur in service pipes. These issues are commonly found in homes built prior to 1986 when lead pipes, fixtures and solder were regularly used.



Notice any issues that may be caused by water impurities. Some signs of problem water include corroded plumbing fixtures, unpleasant odors, disagreeable taste, discolored water and even shortened appliance lifespan. It is important to note that some water contaminants cannot be detected by taste, odor or color. In these cases, only a water test can identify an issue.



Schedule a test to identify impurities in your water. Because water contamination can happen at any time and/or through a local municipality, an underground well or a homeowner’s own pipes, it is important to have your water tested by an expert who can determine the necessary steps to eliminate any harmful impurities that may be present. While testing can be done at any time, Culligan recommends scheduling a water test, especially after moving into a new house, if appliances that use water are collecting residue or burning out, and as soon as you notice a change in your water’s taste, odor or appearance. Well water should also be tested whenever any changes in your water such as color, taste, odor or cloudiness are noticed.



Find a filtration system that meets the needs of your home. Water treatment solutions such as water softeners, reverse osmosis systems and specialty filters reduce specific impurities that may be found in your water. While there are many options, Culligan offers a groundbreaking system, the Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis (RO) Drinking Water System, which is generally regarded as the World’s Most Efficient RO Drinking Water System.** With up to seven stages of filtration and 12 different filter options, it is certified to reduce 60 contaminants including lead, arsenic, pharmaceuticals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and PFOA/PFOS plus 15 emerging contaminants.



The Aquasential Smart RO system’s modern design features a drinking water faucet with instant performance feedback in brushed nickel, chrome, matte black and bronze finishes. The Culligan Connect App gives users intuitive control over the smart RO system with water alerts, maintenance needs and tools that let homeowners:

Know at their fingertips that their RO is providing the safest water

Set water consumption goals to help create healthy habits

See how many contaminants are being removed for greater confidence

Track environmental impact and cost savings

Have peace of mind with built-in leak detection for additional protection

Get service reminders

With the Aquasential Smart RO, homeowners can have peace of mind with an unlimited supply of great-tasting, cleaner, safer water.

“The bottom line is that it’s important to know what’s in your water. Our water experts can conduct a quick, free, in-home test and allow Culligan to customize a treatment solution that is right for your home and lifestyle,” said Larned.

Culligan is also celebrating National Drinking Water Month with two special offers that will help ensure cleaner and safer drinking water at home. For a limited time, Culligan is offering one month free on its bottled water delivery service. Consumers who sign-up for the service will receive three free water cooler bottles and a standard cooler rental. For those looking for an under the sink filtration solution, Culligan is offering a one-month free trial on the Aquasential Smart RO system. Dealer participation may vary.

For more information about Culligan water treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business, or to find your local Culligan representative visit www.culligan.com.

*According to the 2021 Culligan International “Smart H2O” survey of homeowners in North America.

** Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan’s products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole house systems, and solutions for business. Culligan’s network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

