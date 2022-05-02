Umoja Biopharma to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells in vivo for patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today that it will have an oral presentation and two posters at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, to be held May 16-19, 2022.



The oral presentation will include preliminary safety data of UB-VV100, a combination of VivoVec and RACR technology platforms. VivoVec is an in vivo lentiviral vector-based CAR T-cell platform developed for off-the-shelf use, while RACR is a r apamycin- a ctivated c ytokine r eceptor designed to drive in vivo CAR T-cell survival without the requirement for lymphodepletion through administration of rapamycin. The poster presentations will include descriptions of VivoVec platform advancements that expand particle mechanisms of action and enhance particle manufacturing processes.

Presentation details:

Oral Presentation Title: Preclinical Activity and Safety of UB-VV100, A Novel Lentiviral Vector Product Designed for Selective and Effective In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Anti-CD19 CAR T Cells for B cell Malignancies

Abstract Number: 1242

Session: Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies III

Presenting Author: Alissa Brandes, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Umoja Biopharma

Presentation Date, Time: Thursday May 19, 2022; 10:15 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Poster Presentation Title: A Lentiviral-Based In Vivo CAR T Cell Generation Platform with Viral Particle Surface Engineering Incorporating Anti-CD3 Single Chain Variable Fragment and T Cell Costimulatory Molecules

Abstract Number: 879

Session: RNA Virus Vectors

Presenting Author: Christopher Nicolai, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Umoja Biopharma

Presentation Date, Time: Wednesday May 18, 2022; 5:30 - 6:30 PM ET

Poster Presentation Title: Development of a Scalable, Suspension Cell Culture-Based Manufacturing Process for VivoVec, a Lentiviral Vector Platform for In Vivo CAR-T Cell Generation

Abstract Number: 1166

Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing III

Presenting Author: Jeff Plomer, Senior Director Process Development, Umoja Biopharma

Presentation Date, Time: Wednesday May 18, 2022; 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM ET

Presentations can be accessed from the ASGCT website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

About Umoja Biopharma, Inc.

Umoja Biopharma, Inc., is developing treatments for solid tumors and hematologic cancers that reprogram the patient’s immune system in vivo. Our technology platforms are designed to work synergistically as part of a therapeutic regimen that can be delivered to any patient, with any tumor, at any time. Based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s approach is powered by novel cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec in vivo delivery platform, the RACR/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag targeting platform. Umoja believes its approach can broaden access to advanced immunotherapies to give more patients the hope of lasting remission. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

