Qutoutiao Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SHANGHAI, China, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Qutoutiao Inc., Building No. 8, Shanghai Pudong Software Park, 519 Yi De Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 200124, People’s Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates a mobile content platform in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has been one of the market leaders of the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

