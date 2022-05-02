Clearway Energy, Inc. Closes Sale of Thermal Business

PRINCETON, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company, through its subsidiary Clearway Energy Operating LLC, closed the sale of its Thermal Business to KKR for total consideration of $1.9 billion1.

“I want to again thank my former colleagues at the Thermal Business for their years of dedicated service and for providing safe and reliable operations to their customer base,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the closing of this divestiture, Clearway now has unprecedented financial flexibility to deliver on its long-term growth objectives.”

The Thermal Business previously owned by the Company consists of thermal infrastructure assets that provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and in some instances electricity, to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental customers across the United States.

First Quarter 2022 Investor Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company plans to report First Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, via a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. During this call, management will present results for the quarter and provide a business and financial update. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,000 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 7,500 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Global Infrastructure Partners.

1 Total consideration is inclusive of KKR’s assumption of the Thermal Business’ project level debt and before estimated taxes and obligations owed, transaction expenses, and capital expenditures required to be funded pursuant to terms and conditions of the transaction