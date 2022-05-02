Caribou Biosciences Announces Presentation of chRDNA Platform Data at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

BERKELEY, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present studies highlighting the mechanism underlying the superior specificity of its CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNA) for genome editing of primary human T cells. The data are being presented at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which is being held May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Conformational control of Cas endonucleases by CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides mitigates off-target activity in T cells

Presenter: Paul Donohoue

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 pm EDT

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction I

Room: Hall D

Poster Board Number: M-58

Final abstract number: 177

Accepted abstracts are available on the ASGCT website.

About Caribou’s Novel Next-Generation CRISPR Platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its Cas12a chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, including multiplex gene insertions, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its proprietary Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are specifically engineered for enhanced persistence. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

“Caribou Biosciences” and the Caribou logo are registered trademarks of Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to Caribou’s strategy, plans and objectives, and expectations regarding its clinical and preclinical development programs. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with being in the early stages of our clinical development, and with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of current and future research and development programs, preclinical studies, and clinical trials, as well as other risk factors described from time to time in Caribou’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Caribou undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

Investor Relations and Corporate

Communications

afigueroa@cariboubio.com

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D., and Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse LSA

lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com