Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Presentations at 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced upcoming preclinical data presentations at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 16-19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Company was also selected to give an invited talk during a pre-meeting workshop on the future of genetic medicines.



“Leveraging our expertise in metagenomic discovery and protein engineering, we have discovered and built a robust toolbox of novel editing enzymes and effectors that may be tailored to the underlying cause of disease for a wide range of genetic conditions,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO, Arbor Biotechnologies. “We are highly encouraged by these early results, which in addition to supporting the versatility of our platform, demonstrate the robust activity, high specificity, and broad capabilities of our genomic tools, extending to both ex vivo and in vivo genetic medicine applications.”

ASGCT Annual Meeting Details

Growing the CRISPR Toolbox for Genetic Medicines – with invited talk by David Scott, Ph.D., Co-founder, Head of Innovation at Arbor Biotechnologies Pre-meeting workshop – Sunday, May 15 th at 9:40 a.m. EDT



Engineered Novel Type-V Nuclease System for Efficient CRISPR Editing Delivered by AAV Poster Presentation – Monday, May 16 th at 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT



Characterization of Type V-K CRISPR-associated Transposases Poster Presentation – Tuesday, May 17 th at 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT



Engineering of CRISPR Cas12i to enable therapeutic genome editing Poster Presentation – Tuesday, May 17 th at 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT



Efficient immune cell editing with engineered CRISPR-Cas12i for ex vivo cell therapy Poster Presentation – Wednesday, May 18 th at 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT



All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT’s website.

About Arbor

Arbor Biotechnologies is a life sciences company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines based on wholly owned genomic editors discovered from its machine learning/AI driven discovery platform. Since its founding in 2016 by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott and Winston Yan, Arbor has built the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry. Using the discovery platform, Arbor can discover, screen, and engineer novel editing enzymes and effectors that can then be tailored to the underlying cause of disease to result in potentially curative medicines for patients. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on several gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio

Contacts

Media

Amy Bonanno, Solebury Trout

abonanno@soleburytrout.com

914-450-0349

Investor Relations

Alexandra Roy, Solebury Trout

aroy@soleburytrout.com

617-221-9197