Codexis to Present Data Highlighting Three Gene Therapy Programs at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced two poster presentations highlighting three of the Company’s gene therapy programs using directed evolution to potentially improve treatment options for Hemophilia A and lysosomal storage diseases at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, taking place from May 16 to May 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. and virtually.



Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Towards Improving the Treatment of Hemophilia A with Directed Evolution of the Factor VIII Transgene

Session Name: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases I

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Marcus Rohovie, Senior Scientist, Codexis, Inc.

Poster #: M-245

Title: Overcoming Therapeutic Deficiencies in Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatments Using Directed Evolution

Session Name: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases I

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Rachel C. Botham, Senior Scientist, Codexis, Inc.

Poster #: M-131

The full abstracts are available through the ASGCT website. The posters will be made available through the ASGCT website and on Codexis’ website starting May 16, 2022.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and oral enzyme therapies. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2022, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Argot Partners

Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com