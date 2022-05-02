Toronto Police Association asks the Toronto Police Services Board to support its call for Bail Reform and Other Legislative Changes aimed at curbing Gun & Gang Violence

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Toronto Police Association deputed at the monthly meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board on bail reform and other legislative changes that would help curb gun and gang violence.



Following a report by Chief of Police James Ramer, Toronto Police Association Jon Reid presented three points for legislative change:

The creation of a new criminal code offence specifically for breaching a conditional release because, while the new charges may fall within the criminal code, the breach itself is not considered criminal,





Enhanced reporting mechanisms for our justice system partners in the parole system; specifically, for a supervising entity to be obligated to report breaches of conditional release thereby enhancing offender and institutional accountability, and



Reform to the bail process, specifically the concept of just cause - to ensure attendance in court, the protection or safety of the public, and maintaining confidence in the administration of justice – to be considered as three separate grounds, independent from each other and each sufficient on its own to justify detention.



The presentation to the Police Services Board follows the efforts of the Association in Ottawa the week of April 25, 2022, where Police Associations from across Canada participated in multi-day meetings with Members of Parliament, coordinated by the Canadian Police Association.

“The Toronto Police Association supports the efforts of its members in intelligence-led, strategic operations as well as in the various intervention and prevention initiatives, including a comprehensive Gun and Gang Strategy Framework,” said Reid. “However, the tireless efforts of our members need to be supported by meaningful changes in legislation.”

FULL DEPUTATION

Deputation by Jon Reid, Toronto Police Association President to the Toronto Police Services Board: Opportunities for Bail and Related Reforms to Enhance Community Safety

(Check Against Delivery)

Good morning, Chair Hart, Members of the Board, Chief Ramer and members of the Command Team. As you know, my name is Jon Reid and I am the President of the Toronto Police Association. The Association represents about 8,000 full and part time members in both a uniform and civilian capacity. Our membership includes frontline police officers, criminal investigators, community response officers, court officers, and civilian staff. With an unwavering dedication, all our members are committed to upholding the safety of Toronto’s residents on a daily basis, often faced with dangerous circumstances, and under the ebbing and flowing criticism of their actions.

My appearance here today, on behalf of our Board of Directors, is to not only support the presentation made by Chief Ramer on this topic but to advocate on behalf of our members and on behalf of the communities we know are deeply impacted by gun and gang violence. As the Chief clearly articulated, the role of police in addressing these issues is only one part of the solution and all parties – including community agencies and all levels of government – have a significant role to play as well.

From a police perspective, the Toronto Police Association supports the efforts of its members in intelligence-led, strategic operations as well as in the various intervention and prevention initiatives. These have included a comprehensive Gun and Gang Strategy Framework, including the expansion of the Neighbourhood Community Officer Program, and support for our frontline through the creation of the Centralized Shooting Response Teams and the Public Safety Response Teams.

However, the tireless efforts of our members need to be supported by meaningful changes in legislation. At the federal level, we have advocated for the creation of a new criminal code offence specifically for breaching a conditional release because, while the new charges may fall within the criminal code, the breach itself is not considered criminal.

We have also supported enhanced reporting mechanisms for our justice system partners in the parole system; specifically, for a supervising entity to be obligated to report breaches of conditional release thereby enhancing offender and institutional accountability.

With respect to bail and sentencing specifically, we believe that significant enhancements are needed to ensure that the process considers the seriousness of gun and gang crimes and keeps violent, often repeat, offenders out of our communities. This position does not overstep the Charter rights guaranteed to every person. The Charter is clear that anyone charged with an offence has the right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause. The concept of just cause - to ensure attendance in court, the protection or safety of the public, and maintaining confidence in the administration of justice – must be considered as three separate grounds, independent from each other and each sufficient on its own to justify detention. We have seen far too many examples of violent offenders being released back on our streets, and in every case the public’s confidence in our justice system is further eroded and the heroic efforts of our members to capture these criminals in the first place is for naught.

I’d like to close by saying that we appreciate the opportunity to present to you today. This deputation comes on the heels of our efforts last week in Ottawa, where we along with Police Associations from across Canada, participated in multi-day meetings with Members of Parliament, coordinated by our colleagues at the Canadian Police Association.

I can assure you, Chair and Members of the Board, that police associations across the country are aligned on these issues and are looking to you as our civilian oversight partners to join with us in our quest for safer neighbourhoods.

With the changes proposed today, we believe that Canadian policing will continue to be a global example of progressive and accountable law enforcement, goals that we know align with your Board’s objectives. Thank you and I am happy to take any questions you may have.



