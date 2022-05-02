TWTR CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Twitter (TWTR) Investors Who Sold Shares While Elon Musk Secretly Acquired 9.1% Stake to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Company Agrees to Musk Takeover For $54.20/Share

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) investors who sold shares while Elon Musk secretly built a large position in Twitter to submit your transactions now.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of investors who sold Twitter securities between Mar. 24, 2022, and April 1, 2022, inclusive.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Musk began acquiring Twitter shares in Jan. 2022, and by Mar. 14, 2022 Musk had acquired over 5% of Twitter’s outstanding shares – requiring Musk to disclose his stake in Twitter by Mar. 24, 2022. Musk, however, did not disclose his stake but secretly built it to a 9.1% stake.

On Apr. 4, 2022 Musk belatedly disclosed that he acquired over 73 million Twitter shares, or about 9.1% of the Company. He further claimed his purchases were for investment purposes only and that he agreed with Twitter’s board of directors that he would not acquire a total stake in the Company’s shares exceeding 14.9%.

But, on Apr. 14, 2022 Musk announced he proposed acquiring all the outstanding Twitter shares for $54.20 per share.

On Apr. 25, 2022 the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

“Musk has been accused of manipulating a company’s share price before, and in this case, we’re focused on selling investors’ lost profits and proving Musk intentionally concealed his transactions and lied about his intentions,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

