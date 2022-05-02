First Corporate Solutions and Decipher Credit Announce Integration Partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Corporate Solutions (FCS), a leader in business transaction risk management, announced today a significant new partnership with Decipher Credit, the leading automation platform for specialty commercial lenders. The collaboration will provide joint factoring clients a secure loan application portal that integrates critical due diligence actions and expedites the approval process in small business lending.

"We are pleased to partner with Decipher Credit to offer a turn-key solution for commercial lenders that are looking to streamline their lending approval workflow and close deals faster," said Samuel Hon, CEO of First Corporate Solutions. "Decipher Credit is highly experienced and trusted within the factoring community, and their on-the-go portal automates the processing of loan applications to mere seconds. We share a desire to build cutting-edge solutions that optimally serve the specialty lenders we have both worked with for numerous years."

"We are excited to partner with First Corporate Solutions," said Raul Velarde, CEO of Decipher Credit. "It's clear that our customers are looking for increased automation and to be able to accelerate UCC search and filing enables them to approve prospects faster and win more clients in a very competitive lending environment. First Corporate Solutions is also a leader in the factoring, asset-based lending, and commercial lending industry, as well as an IFA preferred vendor, and we share many commonalities, including partnering with our clients to help them increase lending efficiencies and make better lending decisions which, in turn, benefit small businesses."

Mr. Hon of FCS, concludes, "Transportation factoring is a fast-paced industry, and our joint customers will have the capability to expedite the onboarding of new clients and make instant financing approvals. The integration of FCS' thorough due diligence and risk management capabilities within Decipher's Fast Lane Freight platform and app automate UCC searches and filings in real time."

About Decipher Credit

Decipher Credit, an IFA preferred vendor, is a financial technology company that empowers traditional lenders to offer the latest digital tools so they can streamline origination, accelerate underwriting and approval, and win more clients. The newest product, Fast Lane Freight, helps transportation factors automate every step of the origination and approval process through an easy and secure digital application portal, which includes underwriting automation, auto approval and document management with E-signature. For more information, please visit https://deciphercredit.com/.

About First Corporate Solutions

First Corporate Solutions is a leader in global UCC and corporate risk management with 30 years of experience in the industry. FCS is committed to building robust solutions that streamline business transactions through the intuitive FICOSO Online platform and flexible API options. FCS delivers public records search, retrieval, filing, monitoring and portfolio management solutions with a commitment to accuracy and personalized customer service unmatched in the industry. As a preferred vendor of the International Factoring Association for the past 14 years, FCS has established itself as a trusted partner of legal and financial professionals to rely upon when perfecting and maintaining their security interests.

For additional information on our solutions for factors, please visit https://ficoso.com/factoring/.

Media Contact:

Michael Linville

Marketing Manager

(916) 313-8900 x8970

mike.linville@ficoso.com

https://ficoso.com

Related Images











Image 1: Decipher Credit









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment