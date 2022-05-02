Freeline To Present at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

LONDON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”) today announced the upcoming presentation of five posters at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) that will take place May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.



The presentations will provide new insights and data regarding key elements to further enhance the efficacy, safety, sustainability and predictability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates to treat and potentially cure debilitating genetic disorders, including the following:

the development of novel AAV capsid variants with enhanced transduction of liver cells and reduced immunogenicity;

the improved assessment of host-cell derived DNA impurities encapsidated during AAV manufacturing;

the development of standardized, high-throughput testing of patients for anti-AAV antibodies; and

approaches to further improve and accelerate AAV vector manufacturing to commercial scale.

The abstracts of the five poster presentations were published on the ASGCT website today:

Engineering AAV Capsid Variants to Overcome Pre-existing Immunity and Improve Gene Delivery to Human Liver – Feiner R. et al.

Host Cell DNA Impurity Sizing in rAAV by an 18S rRNA Gene-based ddPCR Approach – Thoennissen F. et al.

Development of a High-throughput, Miniaturized, Semi-automated Rapid Transduction Inhibition Assay (TIA) for the Characterization of Anti-AAV Antibodies in Gene Therapy – Ravi S. et al.

Investigating the Oxygen Control Before and After Fixed Bed in the iCELLis® Nano Bioreactor to Create a More Robust Scale-Down Model for the iCELLis® 500 Bioprocess – Boscher M. et al.

Lysis and Clarification Strategies for AAV Suspension Processes – Weiss C. et al.

The poster presentations will be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website following presentation at the ASGCT annual meeting.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Form 6-K, in each case including in the sections thereof captioned “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 3.D. Risk factors.” Many of these risks are outside of the Company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. For further information, please reference the Company’s reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may review these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

Arne Naeveke, PhD

Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

arne.naeveke@freeline.life

+1 617 312 2521

IR Contact:

investor@freeline.life