CORRECTION -- Kforce Reports First Quarter 2022 Revenues of $417.0 Million

Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, today announced results for the first quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $417.0 million and increased 13.0% year-over-year, per billing day. Excluding the impact of the planned run off in the COVID-19 project related business, overall revenue would have improved 21.0% year-over-year.

Technology revenue increased 26.7% year-over-year, per billing day.

FA revenue decreased 32.9% year-over-year, per billing day, as a result of the planned reductions in our COVID-19 project related business and repositioning efforts.

Gross profit margins and Flex gross profit margins increased 250 basis points and 190 basis points year-over-year, respectively.

Operating margins improved 130 basis points year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $19.2 million, or $0.93 per share, versus $13.3 million, or $0.62 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Returned $16.2 million in capital to our shareholders through $10.1 million in share repurchases and $6.1 million in dividends.



Management Commentary

Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered another quarter of exceptional performance as both revenue and earnings per share meaningfully exceeded the top end of our guidance. The strength in our financial performance continues to be led by strong growth in our Technology business. It has been widely publicized that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many years of technology adoption and advancements. This has resulted in a corresponding acceleration in demand for highly skilled technology talent to assist companies across every industry to rapidly digitize business models. As our business continues to become more highly concentrated in Technology, it is also driving significant increases in profitability levels, which meaningfully accelerated and represented a first quarter Firm record.”

Mr. Liberatore continued, “The tumultuous macro environment continues to be shaped by the highest levels of inflation that we’ve seen in over forty years, the tragic and senseless humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine and further challenges to the supply-chain that is already strained by the pandemic. During challenging and uncertain times like these, we are truly fortunate to have a footprint that is 100% domestically focused with greater than 85% of revenues concentrated in highly skilled technology talent solutions. We believe we have the right team in place to capture additional market share within what we expect will be a continued extraordinarily strong demand environment for our services.”

Kye Mitchell, Chief Operations Officer, said, “We have been successful at driving high levels of compounded growth in our Technology business as indicated by our organic growth of 35% over the first quarter of 2020, which was the last quarter not materially impacted by the pandemic. The operating trends we are seeing in our Technology business have remained strong. We saw acceleration in our average bill rates, which grew nearly 4% sequentially and just over 6% year-over-year to approximately $85 per hour. Importantly, the elevated bill rates have not impacted the strength in the demand environment for highly skilled talent, which we believe supports the criticality of these resources to our clients' strategic priorities.”

David M. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are very pleased with revenues and profitability both exceeding the high end of our guidance, which has provided solid momentum going into the second quarter. Earnings per share of $0.93 in the first quarter improved 50% year-over-year and reflects the improving quality of our revenue streams and concentration of Technology revenues.

We continued our long-standing emphasis on returning capital to our shareholders through approximately $10.1 million in share repurchases and more than $6 million in dividends. We ended the quarter with net cash of nearly $17 million and have significant availability under our $200 million Credit Facility, which we believe gives us optimal financial flexibility to continue investing in our business, returning capital to our shareholders, and evaluating acquisition opportunities. Our Board of Directors approved a second quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2022, which will be payable on June 24, 2022.

We are tremendously excited about our future prospects given the momentum that we have consistently built. We expect our significantly above-market growth will also result in continued expansion of our operating margins and significant increases in earnings per share while allowing further investments in technology and our people, both of which we believe benefit our shareholders in the long-term.”

Second Quarter 2022 - Guidance

Looking forward to the second quarter of 2022, there will be 64 billing days, which is the same as the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. Current estimates for the second quarter of 2022 are:

Revenue of $436 million to $444 million

Earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.23

Gross profit margin of 30.4% to 30.6%

Flex gross profit margin of 27.6% to 27.8%

SG&A expense as a percent of revenue of 22.2% to 22.4%

Operating margin of 7.7% to 8.1%

WASO of 20.7 million

Effective tax rate of 26.0%

Conference Call

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Kforce will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. E.T. to discuss these results. The dial-in number is (888) 550-5417 and the conference passcode is "Kforce". The prepared remarks for this call and webcast are available on the Investor Relations page of the Kforce Inc. website in the Events & Presentations section.

The replay of the call can be accessed at http://investor.kforce.com from 8:00 p.m. E.T., May 2, 2022 until October 31, 2022.

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide meaningful opportunities for approximately 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with approximately 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Revenue $ 416,967 $ 410,358 $ 363,225 Direct costs 293,081 290,371 264,543 Gross profit 123,886 119,987 98,682 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,049 94,104 78,029 Depreciation and amortization 1,093 1,080 1,202 Income from operations 27,744 24,803 19,451 Other expense, net 1,433 1,532 1,285 Income from operations, before income taxes 26,311 23,271 18,166 Income tax expense 7,130 2,711 4,905 Net income $ 19,181 $ 20,560 $ 13,261 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.98 $ 0.62 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 20,730 21,036 21,361 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,274 $ 31,783 $ 24,059 Billing days 64 61 63









Kforce Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,627 $ 96,989 Trade receivables, net of allowances 278,064 265,322 Income tax refund receivable 3,243 3,010 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,520 6,790 Total current assets 405,454 372,111 Fixed assets, net 6,586 5,964 Other assets, net 92,414 92,629 Deferred tax assets, net — 7,657 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 529,494 $ 503,401 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 90,328 $ 81,408 Accrued payroll costs 86,629 71,424 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,447 6,338 Income taxes payable 757 1,239 Other current liabilities 37 22 Total current liabilities 183,198 160,431 Long-term debt – credit facility 100,000 100,000 Deferred tax liability, net 665 — Other long-term liabilities 47,426 54,564 Total liabilities 331,289 314,995 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 730 730 Additional paid-in capital 492,985 488,036 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,923 621 Retained earnings 455,365 442,596 Treasury stock, at cost (753,798 ) (743,577 ) Total stockholders’ equity 198,205 188,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 529,494 $ 503,401









Kforce Inc.

Key Statistics

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Total Firm Total Revenue (000’s) $ 416,967 $ 410,358 $ 363,225 GP % 29.7 % 29.2 % 27.2 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 401,866 $ 395,776 $ 353,847 Hours (000's) 5,272 5,531 5,804 Flex GP % 27.1 % 26.6 % 25.2 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 15,101 $ 14,582 $ 9,378 Placements 817 787 538 Average fee $ 18,479 $ 18,538 $ 17,419 Billing days 64 61 63 Technology Total Revenue (000’s) $ 359,905 $ 346,424 $ 279,560 GP % 28.5 % 28.2 % 26.6 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 351,716 $ 337,962 $ 274,784 Hours (000’s) 4,122 4,103 3,428 Flex GP % 26.8 % 26.4 % 25.3 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 8,189 $ 8,462 $ 4,776 Placements 388 389 244 Average fee $ 21,090 $ 21,781 $ 19,559 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000’s) $ 57,062 $ 63,934 $ 83,665 GP % 37.6 % 35.1 % 29.2 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 50,150 $ 57,814 $ 79,063 Hours (000’s) 1,150 1,428 2,376 Flex GP % 29.0 % 28.3 % 25.0 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 6,912 $ 6,120 $ 4,602 Placements 429 398 294 Average fee $ 16,116 $ 15,373 $ 15,643









Kforce Inc.

Revenue Growth Rates

(Per Billing Day)

(Unaudited)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Rates (Per Billing Day) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Billing Days 64

61

64

64

63

Technology 26.0% 31.0% 28.9% 20.9% 6.3% FA (37.6)% (28.9)% (41.3)% 2.7% 26.4% Total Flex 11.8% 16.6% 9.1% 16.3% 10.2%









Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company views these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,742 $ 22,426 Capital expenditures (2,221 ) (1,350 ) Free cash flow 36,521 21,076 Repurchases of common stock (10,270 ) (16,313 ) Cash dividends (6,094 ) (4,786 ) Equity method investment (500 ) (2,000 ) Other (19 ) (122 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 19,638 $ (2,145 )

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax expense, legal settlement expense and loss from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. The measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying calculations. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded amortization of stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net income $ 19,181 $ 20,560 $ 13,261 Depreciation and amortization 1,093 1,080 1,202 Stock-based compensation expense 4,437 3,551 3,403 Interest expense, net 608 761 797 Income tax expense 7,130 2,711 4,905 Legal settlement expense — 2,350 — Loss from equity method investment 825 770 491 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,274 $ 31,783 $ 24,059



