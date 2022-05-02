Finnmark Designs Defeats Sunlighten Sauna Patents

LAS VEGAS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnmark Designs LLC, an infrared sauna manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is pleased to announce that a federal district court judge issued a ruling on March 31, 2022, that invalidates two sauna patents held by Sunlighten, Inc. The patents at issue are U.S. Design Patent Nos. 676,972 and 698,033.

The Court also rejected Sunlighten's claims of having any common law trade-dress rights after finding that Sunlighten failed to produce evidence that customers associated the trade dress with Sunlighten or would have been confused by Finnmark Designs' infrared sauna.

This is a huge victory for Finnmark Designs and all other sauna manufacturers that have been threatened by Sunlighten over similar claims of patent and trade dress infringement.

Finnmark Designs was established in 2019, powered by ownership and staff with decades of sauna experience. This experience, coupled with the backing of dozens of well-known medical doctors, health experts and famous online health advocates, has propelled Finnmark Designs to have one of the top-selling saunas on the market.

"Our goal was to leverage decades of industry experience and engineer an infrared sauna that would not just compete but excel past our competitors at a lower price," said Garett Gordon, the CEO of Finnmark Designs. "We accomplished this by implementing proprietary technology and manufacturing procedures that shaved operating costs exponentially, giving our customers a superior product for much less money."

Finnmark Design's flagship product, the Hybrid infrared sauna, is an engineering marvel that shook the industry when it was introduced. The Hybrid has many distinct competitive advantages, such as an extremely fast heat-up time, very low EMF, anti-microbial clear grade cedarwood, and a maximum temperature of 170 degrees Fahrenheit - all operating on a standard home outlet.

When Finnmark Designs introduced its line of saunas, it was no surprise that competitors like Sunlighten were concerned about losing market share. But rather than evolving their current sauna line, Sunlighten instead resorted to asserting baseless claims of patent and trade dress infringement on now invalidated patents and nonexistent trade dress rights in order to unfairly harm Finnmark Designs. With Sunlighten's patents now found to be invalid and Sunlighten found to have no enforceable trade dress rights on its sauna design, Sunlighten has lost its right to assert such patents in the future or lay claim to any such trade dress rights.

"Finnmark Designs developed an infrared sauna that was engineered not just for my followers but for dozens of other well-known doctors and health advocates. The quality and craftsmanship exceed many competitors with a price tag that was bound to catch everyone's attention," said Robyn Openshaw, CEO of Greensmoothiegirl.com, well-known author and health advocate who promotes Finnmark Designs' infrared saunas through Influencesauna.com.

Representing Finnmark Designs in the lawsuit was Ryan Gile, Esq. of the Las Vegas-based intellectual property law firm Gile Law Group.

To learn more about Finnmark Designs' saunas, visit finnmarkdesigns.com.

CEO Finnmark Designs

Garett Gordon

e: ggordon@finnmarkdesigns.com

p: (800) 983-0067

Source: Finnmark Designs