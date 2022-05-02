Invokers Elves NFT – Solanas new #1 Passive Income collection – Launching this month

New York, NY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors across the Globe are preparing to try and get their hands on whats expected to be Solana's biggest passive income project to date.







InvokersNFT is a Tech-led project which deep dives into DeFi, Gambling, Gaming &Passive income. Invokers' vision is to scale the Solana Ecosystem to rival more dominant Blockchains with higher volume and more established technical innovations.

Invokers have successfully Sold Out their Gen1 collection of 5,000 3D NFTs, with a complete focus on Gaming on the 22nd of January, 2022. Releasing Gen2 "Invokers Elves" on the 30th of April, 2022 with the focus being split between multiple niches.

The royalty rewards model is what is generating particular attention amongst investors. The Developers will offer a whopping 55% of Royalties back to holders, immediately stakeable.

Head over to their Discord & social media channels to see how you can get involved.

We’re looking forward to seeing how this one develops!