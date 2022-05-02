Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCREASED BY 10.4% YEAR OVER YEAR LED BY ELECTRICITY SEGMENT



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS GREW 20.8% YEAR OVER YEAR

ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW 8.7% YEAR OVER YEAR.



RENO, Nev., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 162.5 145.0 12.1 % Product 14.6 8.6 69.2 % Energy Storage 6.6 12.7 (48.5 ) % Total Revenues 183.7 166.4 10.4 % Gross margin (%) Electricity 41.8 % 44.9 % Product 6.9 % 6.6 % Energy Storage 13.5 % 62.4 % Gross margin (%) 38.1 % 44.3 % Operating income 45.1 49.9 (9.6 ) % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 18.4 15.3 20.8 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.33 0.27 22.2 % Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 19.9 24.1 (17.5 ) % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.35 0.42 (17.0 ) % Adjusted EBITDA1 107.9 99.2 8.7 %

“Ormat’s first quarter financial performance demonstrated strong growth in both the Company’s top line and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance from our leading Electricity segment and strategic capacity additions,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the Company’s ability to continue driving solid operating performance, as we delivered strong quarterly net income and Adjusted EBITDA1 along with meaningful year-over-year growth in revenues. Overall growth in the first quarter was driven by the McGinness Hills enhancement, the increased capacity at Puna and the addition of the Dixie Valley and Beowawe power plants to our asset portfolio.”

Blachar added, “This quarter we demonstrated marked advancement towards many of our stated targets laid out in Ormat’s recent Investor Day. We continue to make progress, executing effectively against our growth plans in both our storage and geothermal electricity portfolios. We recently commenced commercial operation of Tungsten Mountain 2, which successfully increased the total the Tungsten complex by 13 MW, and we are on track to complete construction of the CD4 geothermal power plant, the Tungsten Solar, the Steamboat Hills Solar and the Wister Solar facilities by the end of the second quarter of this year.”

“We remain confident in our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to more than 1.5 GW by 2023. Further, we are on track to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022 and expect these figures to continue their healthy growth trajectory as we move forward with our plans in 2022 and beyond.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 increased 20.8% and 22.2%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the increased contribution of our Electricity segment. In addition, in the first quarter of 2021 the Company was negatively impacted by the February power crisis in Texas that reduced net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted EPS by $8.8 million and $0.16, respectively.

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 17.5% and 17.0%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to higher interest expenses related to the TerraGen acquisition and a higher tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $107.9 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to $99.2 million in 2021, supported by growth in the Electricity segment.

Electricity segment revenues increased 12.1% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, supported by contributions from the acquired TerraGen geothermal assets in Q3 2021, the McGinness Hills expansion, and the recovery of the Puna power plant, partially offset by the shutdown of the Heber 1 power plant following a fire that caused damage to the steam turbine in late February.

Product segment revenues increased 69.2% to $14.6 million. The sales growth attributed to a higher backlog compared to the same period last year.

Product segment backlog stands at $45.7 million as of May 2, 2022.

Energy storage segment revenues decreased 48.5% to $6.6 million, primarily due to the absence of a one-time revenue of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 related to the February power crisis in Texas.

Generation in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.82 million MWh, an increase of 8.6% compared to 1.68 million MWh in the first quarter of 2021.

IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:

Successfully began commercial operation of the Tungsten 2 power plant in April 2022, which added 13MW to our Tungsten complex.

Gradually brought back to operation approximately 20 MW of the binary units in the 40 MW Heber 1 plants following a fire in February 2022.

Signed a 15-year PPA with Peninsula Clean Energy to sell 26 MW of clean, renewable energy from Ormat’s Heber 2 facility.

Remained on track with efforts to gradually increase Olkaria’s generation following the power plant’s planned modification.

2022 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $710 million and $735 million

Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $640 million, adjusted down by $15 million due to the expected impact from Heber 1 shutdown following February fire.

Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $60 million

Energy Storage revenues of between $30 million and $35 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $450 million, including $15.0 million for insurance proceeds Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $32 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. In addition, Ormat is expanding its activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and solar PV plus energy storage. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with 1,012 MW of geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K that are filed from time to time with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues: Electricity 162,525 144,988 Product 14,628 8,643 Energy storage 6,557 12,721 Total revenues 183,710 166,352 Cost of revenues: Electricity 94,521 79,851 Product 13,613 8,074 Energy storage 5,671 4,780 Total cost of revenues 113,805 92,705 Gross profit 69,905 73,647 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,064 876 Selling and marketing expenses 4,365 4,276 General and administrative expenses 17,572 18,606 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets

1,826 — Operating income 45,078 49,889 Other income (expense): Interest income 342 263 Interest expense, net (21,081 ) (19,016 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 260 (16,866 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 7,705 6,355 Other non-operating income (expense), net 75 (331 ) Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 32,379 20,294 Income tax provision (10,163 ) (3,007 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 577 542 Net income 22,793 17,829 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,363 ) (2,570 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18,430 15,259 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.33 0.27 Diluted: 0.33 0.27 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 56,063 55,988 Diluted 56,366 56,735

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 130,006 239,278 Marketable securities at fair value 42,927 43,343 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 111,127 104,166 Receivables: Trade 116,555 122,944 Other 20,756 18,144 Inventories 32,888 28,445 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 11,522 9,692 Prepaid expenses and other 42,208 35,920 Total current assets 507,989 601,932 Investment in unconsolidated companies 112,522 105,886 Deposits and other 70,398 78,915 Deferred income taxes 138,709 143,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,293,720 2,294,973 Construction-in-process 819,560 721,483 Operating leases right of use 19,753 19,357 Finance leases right of use 5,762 6,414 Intangible assets, net 355,185 363,314 Goodwill 90,591 89,954 Total assets 4,414,189 4,425,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,752 143,186 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 10,964 9,248 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse 77,190 61.695 Full recourse 313,178 313,846 Financing Liability 13,039 10,835 Operating lease liabilities 2,490 2,564 Finance lease liabilities 2,378 2,782 Total current liabilities 583,991 544,156 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 507,520 539,664 Full recourse: 716,405 740,335 Financing Liability 236,057 242,029 Operating lease liabilities 17,082 16,462 Finance lease liabilities 4,075 4,361 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 129,381 134,953 Deferred income taxes 83,352 84,662 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,034 5,730 Liabilities for severance pay 15,552 15,694 Asset retirement obligation 86,109 84,891 Other long-term liabilities 4,374 4,951 Total liabilities 2,389,932 2,417,888 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,408 9,329 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,274,838 1,271,925 Retained earnings 596,912 585,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,137 ) (2,191 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,870,669 1,854,999 Noncontrolling interest 144,180 143,462 Total equity 2,014,849 1,998,461 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,414,189 4,425,678

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate Ormat’s financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 22,793 $ 17,829 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 20,739 18,753 Income tax provision 10,163 3,007 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 2,124 2,465 Depreciation and amortization 46,769 40,829 EBITDA $ 102,588 $ 82,883 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses from accounting for derivative 277 2,086 Stock-based compensation 2,814 2,097 Reversal of a contingent liability — (418 ) Allowance for bad debts 115 2,980 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — 9,133 Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity



1,825 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs 249 484 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,868 $ 99,245

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

We calculate Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to the company's stockholders and diluted EPS, respectively, adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. We believe that presentation of these measures enhances the usefulness of our financial information to our board of directors, senior management and investors by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business. Other companies in our industry may calculate net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS differently than we do, and this information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP financial measures.

The following tables reconciles net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended March 30, 2022 2022 2021 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 18.4 $ 15.3 One-time net expense related to the February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — 8.8 Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity

$ 1.4 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 19.9 $ 24.1 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.27 One-time net expense related to the February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — 0.16 Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity

$ 0.02 — Diluted Adjusted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.42

