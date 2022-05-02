Inscape announces the successful conclusion of the sale of its surplus real estate

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation (“Inscape” or the “Company”) (TSX: INQ), is pleased to confirm that the sale of its surplus property (the “Surplus Property Transaction””) located at 70 Toll Road, East Gwillimbury, Ontario (the “Property”) to a third-party purchaser (the “Purchaser”) and previously announced via Inscape’s press release of April 27, 2022, was successfully concluded by close of business April 29, 2022.



The purchase price was CDN$1,700,000.

