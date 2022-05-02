VSBLTY ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Philadelphia, PA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”), have been delayed beyond May 2, 2022.

The Annual Financial Filings were delayed due to a lag in receiving documentation relating to the Company’s international operations and the translation of such documentation. The Company is working on completing the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file them imminently.

On Behalf of the Board of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.

"Jay Hutton”

CEO & Director



Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor - Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.