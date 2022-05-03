Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Results

MCCALL, Idaho, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $617,000 in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter net income was impacted by $165,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Book value per share increased to $7.90 per share at the end of the quarter, compared to $7.20 at March 31, 2021. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Our first quarter results reflect the continued focus of our team working to expand the presence of the bank in every market we serve.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $411 million, which included $16 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $96 million from Q1 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $477 million which is an increase of $87 million from Q1 2021. “Our team continues to focus on profitably growing the balance sheet by both expanding relationships with existing customers and welcoming new customers to the bank,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $4.7 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Portfolio metrics continue to reflect strong credit quality and performance, our strong commitment to underwriting standards will continue to be important to future portfolio performance.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
         
For the quarter ended March 31: 2022   2021  Change
Net interest income$4,098  $5,990  $(1,892) -32%
Provision for loan losses 150   500   (350) -70%
Mortgage banking income 138   468   (330) -70%
Other noninterest income 224   182   42  23%
Noninterest expenses 3,470   3,549   (79) -2%
Net income before taxes 840   2,592   (1,752) -68%
Tax provision 223   695   (472) -68%
Net income $617  $1,897  $(1,280) -67%
         
At March 31:  2022   2021  Change
Loans $411,475  $734,137  $(322,662) -44%
Allowance for loan losses 4,738   3,620   1,119  31%
Assets  552,373   819,324   (266,951) -33%
Deposits  477,174   390,133   87,041  22%
Stockholders' equity 42,296   35,805   6,492  18%
         
Nonaccrual loans -   -   -   
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due -   -   -   
Other real estate owned -   -   -   
         
Total nonperforming assets -   -   -   
         
Book value per share 7.90   7.20   0.70  10%
Shares outstanding 5,350,651   4,975,880   374,771  8%
         
Allowance to loans 1.15%  0.49%    
Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -     
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00%  0.00%    
         
Averages for the quarter ended March 31: 2022   2021  Change
Loans $399,313  $795,479  $(396,166) -50%
Earning assets 527,170   849,729   (322,559) -38%
Assets  543,966   865,093   (321,126) -37%
Deposits  465,104   373,053   92,050  25%
Stockholders' equity 42,986   34,623   8,363  24%
         
Loans to deposits 86%  213%    
Net interest margin 0.78%  2.86%    
         


Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
Income StatementQ1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Net interest income$4,098  $4,346  $5,040  $5,680  $5,990 
Provision for loan losses 150   100   300   600   500 
Mortgage banking income 138   347   300   403   468 
Other noninterest income 224   229   226   195   182 
Noninterest expenses 3,470   3,402   3,500   3,760   3,549 
Net income before taxes 840   1,419   1,766   1,918   2,592 
Tax provision 223   331   478   515   695 
Net income $617  $1,088  $1,288  $1,403  $1,897 
           
Period End InformationQ1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Loans $411,475  $398,999  $420,832  $541,392  $734,137 
Deposits  477,174   470,455   407,508   404,899   390,133 
Allowance for loan losses 4,738   4,588   4,530   4,221   3,620 
Nonperforming loans -   663   673   10   - 
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) (1)  43   (9)  (1)  49 
           
Allowance to loans 1.15%  1.15%  1.08%  0.78%  0.49%
Allowance to nonperforming loans -   692%  673%  42301%  - 
Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00%  0.17%  0.16%  0.00%  0.00%
           
Average Balance InformationQ1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Loans $399,313  $402,944  $475,672  $674,937  $795,479 
Earning assets 527,170   532,469   604,581   752,334   849,729 
Assets  543,966   549,861   619,559   768,735   865,093 
Deposits  465,104   437,040   407,186   407,522   373,053 
Stockholders' equity 42,986   41,262   39,789   38,003   34,623 
           
Loans to deposits 86%  92%  117%  166%  213%
Net interest margin 3.15%  3.24%  3.31%  3.03%  2.86%
           

 