EarthRenew Release of 2021 Annual Financial Statements & MD&A

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or “the Company”), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”) has released the 2021 annual financial statements & MD&A for the period ending December 31, 2021. On a consolidated basis, the total annual revenue of EarthRenew was $12.3 million. On a proforma basis the consolidated revenue with the acquisition of Replenish would have been $15.2 million representing an approximate doubling of fertilizer sales from the previous year (on a combined basis). EarthRenew is reporting $7.7 million in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021, generating a gross margin of $2.2 million or 29% and an overall net loss of $(432,737), while generating positive earning before tax during the fourth quarter in the fertilizer segment of $495,871.

High prices for synthetic fertilizer coupled with record grain prices for canola, barley and wheat combine to create a strong seasonal sales environment for sustainable fertilizers. Said CEO Keith Driver, “The last year has been extraordinary for us. We have put ourselves on the map with the acquisition of sustainable fertilizer innovators, Replenish Nutrients who have proven the Company’s ability to deliver on revenue targets. Now we are looking ahead and forecasting an increase in revenue from fertilizers of approximately $24 million for 2022.”

With the release of annual financial statements and MD&A, the Company has scheduled a sales call with growth guidance for May 19 at 2 pm MST and will provide call details in a separate press release.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we’ve developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About EarthRenew Inc.

Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH).

