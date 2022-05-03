Chrysalix Venture Capital Announces New Investment in Helmee Imaging, Developers of a Quality Intelligence Platform for the Inspection of High Gloss Surfaces

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands , May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, announces a new investment in Helmee Imaging, developers of a quality intelligence platform for the inspection of high gloss curved parts in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Helmee’s solution combines novel CSD (Covered Stereo Deflectometry) machine vision, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable improved yields, throughput and traceability through real time insights and decision support.

Until now, the quality inspection of high gloss parts has primarily been done by manual visual inspection and can vary significantly between different people, parts and manufacturing processes. By automating the inspection process of glossy surfaced parts, Helmee enables defect detection of 95% - 99.97%, marking a vast improvement over the current manual inspection processes, with defect detection performance varying between 65% - 90%.

“Automation, data and AI are integral to the factory of the future,” said Alfred Lam, Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital. “Helmee’s quality intelligence platform is designed for speed, consistency and accuracy, and offers inspection flexibility and scalability in a single system that far surpasses the current human inspection processes.”

“Surface quality inspection is a multi-billion dollar market opportunity,” said Mika-Petteri Kuro, CEO of Helmee Imaging. “We are excited to work with Chrysalix as they not only bring funding, but also the experience and network to help build Helmee into a global leader in quality data and inspection services.”

The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund invests in intelligent systems, Industry 4.0 and the Factory of the Future, enabled by AI, IoT and sensor technologies to achieve significant improvements in productivity and critical business processes. Investors in the fund include Fortune 500 companies, leading corporates, financial institutions, family offices and universities. For more information about Chrysalix, please visit chrysalix.com and for more information about Helmee, please visit helmee.com .

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices also in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, power conversion chips, sensors for process automation and control, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, battery intelligence, CO2 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, industrial technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation.



About Helmee Imaging

Helmee Imaging Oy was established in 2013 in Tampere, Finland, the world machine vision capital. Helmee has customers in the automotive industry and mobile phone manufacturing, yet the technology is capable of making the surface inspection for high gloss surfaces whether the surface is chrome plated, painted or even non-coated. Helmee differentiates itself from its competitors with patented technology that enables sharp image acquisition and analysis from true curved shape in combination high gloss surface.