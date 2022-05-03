Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Blackstone Minerals, Hillgrove Resources and Perpetual Resources

Sydney, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has been granted environmental approval for BP33 Underground Mine at Finniss Lithium Project from the Northern Territory’s Minister for Environment, clearing the way for the next set of development approvals. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has appointed Tier 1 process engineering, design and construction company GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) (GRES) as primary consultant in the delivery of an upstream definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in Vietnam. Click here

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) is encouraged by the latest drill results from Nugent copper-gold deposit where the company recently undertook a 24-hole drill program. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has made progress in its bulk testing program, investigating the sub-domain of the Beharra White Sands Project in WA for a high-grade zone with a low-impurity profile in order to produce products for the rapidly growing photovoltaic (PV) solar cell glass covering market. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) affiliate Snow Lake Lithium has delivered encouraging lithium assays in first results from a winter drilling program at the northeast extension of its Thompson Brothers (TBL) spodumene pegmatite deposit in Manitoba, Canada. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has returned a “potentially game-changing” massive sulphide intersection of 4.7 metres at 24.4% zinc, 875 g/t silver and 3.7% lead only 120 metres from surface near the Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper-Gold Project in Sweden. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) will raise A$15 million from UK, European and North American institutional investors as it looks to further develop its Kasiya Project, the world’s largest natural rutile deposit and one of the world’s largest flake graphite resources. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise about $2.4 million by way of an oversubscribed share placement. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has delivered positive results from its second RC drilling program at Guest Prospect. which sits between Auric’s Munda gold deposit and the privately owned and operated Mount Gold Mine. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML), along with joint venture partner, private company Auburn Resources Ltd, is about to set the drills turning across 2,100 metres at the Hawkwood JV area in southeast Queensland. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has delivered results described as exceptional from drilling outside the measured resource at the Pickle Crow Project in Ontario, Canada, paving the way for an increase to the 2.23-million-ounce resource later in the year. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has delivered another series of wide, shallow high-grade gold intercepts from recent drilling at Gibney’s North prospect in Western Australia. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has begun exploration at its two recently acquired New Zealand gold projects – Mareburn and Macraes South – with geochemical sampling, supported by SuperTrace and Iconic Leach assaying techniques. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Infinity GreenTech Pty Ltd has secured key facilities for extended test-work by partnering with Murdoch University in WA, clearing the way to progress optimisation on its novel and innovative GreenTech RPK TM sustainable lithium chemical conversion process. Click here

sustainable lithium chemical conversion process. Click here Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has delivered encouraging broad gold hits, including 95.5 metres at 2.0 g/t gold from 176.5 metres, highlighting an emerging gold system at its Millrose Gold Project on the northeast flank of the Yandal Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) is teaming up with US-based artificial intelligence explorer Earth AI to fast track discovery across its Mullholland and Fontenoy battery metals projects. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has returned “exceptionally” high-grade assays, including 3.3 metres at 66 g/t gold and 0.7% copper at Gem, from extensional diamond drilling targeting down dip extensions to the Beryl lodes of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) in WA. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has received broad gold intercepts from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Circle Valley Gold Project in WA's Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt, where the company has been testing for gold below a 1.2-kilometre by 400-metre zone of regolith (loose cover) gold. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX)’s start to RC percussion drilling at its gold-silver drill target at Humboldt Range Project near the head of Star Canyon in the Black Canyon of Nevada is already delivering encouraging results. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has bolstered its Board of Directors through the appointment of Neil Inwood as managing director and John Welborn as non-executive chairman of the company, effective today. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) continues to progress the demerger of its 25% interest in the Richmond Vanadium Project and proposed listing of 100% of the project on the Australian Securities Exchange. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has secured licensing rights to include Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg in its REVV Motorsport ecosystem of blockchain racing games. Click here

