AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2022

In April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 465 945 passengers, which is a 452.4% increase compared to April 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 14.9% to 33 875 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 127.7% to 61 083 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2022 were the following:
|April 2022
|April 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|465 945
|84 347
|452.4%
|Finland – Sweden
|174 255
|13 675
|1 174.3%
|Estonia – Finland
|249 198
|67 662
|268.3%
|Estonia – Sweden
|42 492
|3 010
|1 311.7%
|Cargo Units
|33 875
|29 493
|14.9%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 391
|5 286
|20.9%
|Estonia – Finland
|23 048
|20 748
|11.1%
|Estonia – Sweden
|4 436
|3 459
|28.2%
|Passenger Vehicles
|61 083
|26 823
|127.7%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 976
|2 449
|184.9%
|Estonia – Finland
|51 352
|24 272
|111.6%
|Estonia – Sweden
|2 755
|102
|2 601.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in April 2022 and, in particular, 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
April results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 17 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa. Shuttle vessel Star did not operate on the route for 13 days in April due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
April results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Starting from 19 April the route is operated with one cargo vessel as Regal Star started operations on Estonia-Finland route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
April results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
