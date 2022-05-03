AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2022

In April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 465 945 passengers, which is a 452.4% increase compared to April 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 14.9% to 33 875 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 127.7% to 61 083 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2022 were the following:

April 2022 April 2021 Change Passengers 465 945 84 347 452.4% Finland – Sweden 174 255 13 675 1 174.3% Estonia – Finland 249 198 67 662 268.3% Estonia – Sweden 42 492 3 010 1 311.7% Cargo Units 33 875 29 493 14.9% Finland – Sweden 6 391 5 286 20.9% Estonia – Finland 23 048 20 748 11.1% Estonia – Sweden 4 436 3 459 28.2% Passenger Vehicles 61 083 26 823 127.7% Finland – Sweden 6 976 2 449 184.9% Estonia – Finland 51 352 24 272 111.6% Estonia – Sweden 2 755 102 2 601.0%



COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in April 2022 and, in particular, 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

April results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 17 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa. Shuttle vessel Star did not operate on the route for 13 days in April due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

April results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Starting from 19 April the route is operated with one cargo vessel as Regal Star started operations on Estonia-Finland route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

April results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment