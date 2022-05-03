ZOLEO Inc. Announces Expansion to Europe

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an industry-leading global messaging solutions company that’s changing how consumers stay connected when traveling beyond mobile coverage, today announced it is expanding operations to Europe. ZOLEO® — the first consumer-focused messaging solution of its kind based on Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi® standards and the only solution to offer progressive SOS alerting — is now available in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the United Kingdom. The company is also planning on rapidly expanding its European footprint.



Aimed at anyone who lives on the fringe of mobile coverage or who travels out of mobile coverage for work or recreation, ZOLEO extends the user’s smartphone coverage to everywhere on Earth. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® with a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet and seamlessly routes messages over the lowest cost network available. When users travel beyond mobile coverage, ZOLEO transmits messages over the Iridium satellite network which provides coverage everywhere. Uniquely, when users are within mobile coverage, ZOLEO seamlessly transmits messages over mobile or Wi-Fi networks. Personal safety features like check-in, hyper-local weather forecasts, location sharing and 24/7 worldwide SOS alerting offer extra peace of mind when venturing off the grid. Global Rescue® will provide expert 24/7 global emergency response coordination services to subscribers in Europe.

The expansion comes as a result of notable market success that ZOLEO has enjoyed since its launch in 2020. The device is currently sold in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. ZOLEO has garnered numerous awards including being named Product of the Year (2021) by Outdoor Retailer and has been embraced by a substantial and rapidly growing subscriber base that counts on ZOLEO for truly seamless global messaging and SOS alerting wherever they work or play.

“It is incredibly exciting news that consumers in Europe will now have access to the award-winning ZOLEO global satellite messaging solution for connectivity, safety and greater peace of mind wherever they go,” says Davide Carpegna, General Manager, ZOLEO EMEA.

ZOLEO products will be sold directly via the ZOLEO website across the UK and the Nordic region as well as on Amazon.co.uk. Distribution in the Nordic region will be managed by the company’s authorized distributor CIRDAN. An established outdoor accessories distributor with a reputation built on high-calibre bands, CIRDAN will distribute ZOLEO through its extensive network of retailers and dealers.

“We are pleased to have partnered with ZOLEO to bring its innovative global messaging solution to consumers in the Nordic region. For smartphone users that venture beyond mobile coverage, ZOLEO is a game-changer. The small, durable ZOLEO device works with the free ZOLEO app on the users’ smartphone to provide global messaging, SOS alerting, check-in, location-sharing and on-demand weather forecasts at a very affordable price point,” explains Arne Pedersen, MD, CIRDAN AS.

The ZOLEO device will be available online initially at €269 in Europe and £209 in the UK. Flexible monthly subscriptions are priced from €20 to €60 for a plan with unlimited usage in Europe, and £18 to £58 in the UK. All ZOLEO plans include the option to suspend service temporarily when not in use. More product, pricing and coverage details are available at www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO offers two-way messaging capabilities not currently offered by other satellite communicators, which include:

Progressive SOS alerting which provides step-by-step status updates throughout an emergency via the free ZOLEO app.

A dedicated SMS number and email address that makes it easy for contacts to reach you, as opposed to having to wait for a message from you before they can reply.

A familiar, non-technical messaging experience for smartphone users.

An app that seamlessly transitions between Wi-Fi, mobile and the Iridium satellite network, so messages are delivered even if the user isn’t currently connected to the ZOLEO device if they have Wi-Fi or mobile coverage

Long messages of 950 characters or more, as opposed the 160-character text/SMS message limit associated with other devices.



“We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint so that European users can also confidently explore beyond mobile reception knowing they can still contact their loved ones, colleagues and even emergency services if needed,” says Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc.

ZOLEO supports global reforestation efforts in partnership with One Tree Planted®. One tree is planted for each ZOLEO activation.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda and Autobarn. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

