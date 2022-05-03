SimpliFed to Provide Lactation Support Services to Military Families

ITHACA, NY, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced today that it will begin supporting military families and the health of their babies through on-demand telehealth lactation support services under the TRICARE program. The new support is part of a Department of Defense demonstration project intended to support new TRICARE babies and families. As part of the program, SimpliFed has entered into a contract with Humana Military (TRICARE East) and Health Net Federal Services (TRICARE West) to provide virtual breastfeeding support to improve maternal and child health outcomes. TRICARE’s Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration went live Jan. 1, 2022 and will continue through 2027.

“SimpliFed is honored to work with Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services to serve TRICARE families,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. “We aim to meet parents where they are, increase access to care through telehealth, and improve maternal and child health outcomes through nonjudgmental, inclusive baby feeding support services.”

As part of the program, TRICARE families receive six lactation consultant appointments per birth, at no cost to them. Parents can access SimpliFed’s baby feeding experts through the company’s telehealth platform beginning in late pregnancy and throughout their baby feeding journey. Parents simply text BOOB to 888-458-1364 or call SimpliFed at 844-799-0538 to schedule an appointment.

In the coming months, SimpliFed will be hosting events to share information about the program at US military bases throughout the country.

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit www.SimpliFed.com.



ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed is a telelactation company that provides judgment-free, breastfeeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with our network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

Attachments