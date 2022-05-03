Marimekko organizes its annual public open-air fashion show for the first time after a two-year hiatus

English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 3 May 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Marimekko will organize its annual open-air fashion show in its hometown Helsinki on 20 May 2022, after two years of digital executions. Since 1992, the annual fashion show has traditionally been held in the heart of Helsinki, the Esplanade Park. From the very beginning, the fashion show has been open to the public and completely free of charge, demonstrating the democratic approach to fashion that Marimekko is known for – the event was originally founded as an alternative to the exclusive fashion shows of the early nineties. Each year, thousands of people have gathered to the Esplanade Park to enjoy the inclusive fashion spectacle together. This year, in addition to the open-air fashion show, Marimekko has commissioned various musicians and artists to perform at selected cafes, bars, and restaurants all around the city to bring joy to unexpected places in their own unique way. Marimekko’s seasonal theme celebrates the resilience of wildflowers, and their ability to work their way through anything, even concrete.

“The inclusive Esplanade fashion show tradition started thirty years ago when Kirsti Paakkanen, the legendary owner and CEO of Marimekko of the time, came up with the idea to invite the general public to enjoy Marimekko's colorful prints and salute the beginning of the summer season together in the heart of Helsinki. The Esplanade show has since become an integral part of Helsinki’s culture. After a two-year break, this is our love letter to Marimekko’s hometown Helsinki: making the event happen simultaneously all around the city, providing our community more ways to be part of the celebration in less crowded places.

Re-introducing the physical event again feels especially meaningful now and we look forward to meeting our community and welcoming the beginning of the summer season with everyone,” says President and CEO of Marimekko, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

The open-air fashion show will showcase the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is the first summer collection designed under the creative direction of Rebekka Bay. The collection will be available to purchase throughout the day in Marimekko stores and website globally.

Marimekko Day will take place on Friday 20 May 2022.

Full schedule:

Breakfast: 9.00–11.00 at Way Bakery. With performance.

1. Show: 12.00–12.30 at Esplanade Park. Performance by Lxandra.

Lunch: 11.00–14.00 at Harju 8. With performance.

2. Show: 13.00–13.30 at Esplanade Park. Performance by Lxandra.

Late lunch: 14.00–16.00 at Restaurant Lasipalatsi. With performance.

3. Show: 16.00–16.30 at Esplanade Park. Performance by Lxandra.

After work: 16.00–18.00 at Green Hippo Töölö. Performance by DJ.

4. Show: 18.00–18.30 at Esplanade Park. Performance by Lxandra.

After party: 18.30 onward at Jackie. Performance by DJ.

Full performer list will be published at marimekko.com.



