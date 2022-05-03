Global Palm Oil Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.

Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Palm Oil market.

The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield. Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions

World Palm Oil Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Palm Oil Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Japan, Canada, USA, and Europe

Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others

Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflower Oils

Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to Sustain Competitive Edge

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food: Largest Application Segment for Palm Oil

Key Applications of Food-Grade Palm Oil

Factors Driving Demand for Edible Palm Oil

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils

Growing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Growing Demand in Industrial Applications Elevates Market Prospects

Bio-Diesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil

Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil to Accelerate Market Demand

Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel (in Million MT) for 2010-2017

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million Hectares): 2015-2020

Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)

Forest Footprint Disclosure Project

The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

A Note on Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies

Palm Oil vs. the Cholesterol Controversy

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

