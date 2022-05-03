Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Growth Opportunities to 2030: A $62,191.6 Million Market by 2025

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Distribution Channel, Route Of Administration, Drug Classification, Mode Of Purchase" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gastrointestinal drugs market; and compares it with other markets.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market reached a value of nearly $46,679.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46,679.8 million in 2020 to $62,191.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $79,871.1 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the gastrointestinal drugs market resulted from changes in lifestyles, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increase in insurance coverage, aging population trends, and increased healthcare expenditure. The market was restrained by patent expiration of drugs, challenges due to regulatory changes, low healthcare access, and increased preference for biological treatments.



Going forward, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, new methods for drug discovery, new methods for drug delivery and monitoring, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population will drive the growth in the gastrointestinal drugs market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of drugs, rising popularity of alternative therapies, and the coronavirus pandemic.



The gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented by type into antacids, antiulcerants, antiemetics and antinauseants, antidiarrheals, and others. The antiulcerants was the largest segment of the gastrointestinal drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 51.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gastrointestinal drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal drugs market, accounting for 47.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gastrointestinal drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.3% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.7% respectively during 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Characteristics

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Supply Chain Analysis

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product Examples

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Customer Information

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size And Growth

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segmentation

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Metrics

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Takeda Pharmaceutical

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health

AstraZeneca Plc

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

The Procter & Gamble Company

