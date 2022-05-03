Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Report 2022-2026: US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2026

The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.

Increasing demand for biological pharmaceuticals, emergence of new biologics such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, and advent of biosimilars or generic biological drugs are driving the production of these drugs, in turn driving the demand for bioseparation systems used in their manufacturing.



Bioprocessing represents an expensive, complex and time-consuming step in the production of biopharmaceutical drugs. Designing downstream processing presents significant challenges, as characterizing the identity and structure as well as measuring targeted components is innately difficult.

Development of biological drugs takes several years leaving limited time on market for these drugs to gain returns on investments. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on evolution of technologies in this area to reduce expenses and make them more efficient.



Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.8% share of the global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is forecast to grow rapidly in the imminent future, driven by the continuous modification of traditional separation methods, as well as availability of new technologies. Chromatography systems, centrifuges, membrane/filters, and other forms of bioseparation systems are used for separation of biological products, such as biopharmaceuticals. Factors such as growing biopharmaceuticals demand, technological advancements in terms of equipment, and government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness are propelling growth in the global bioseparation systems market.

Additionally, the growing use of single-use/disposable instruments spurred by slew of regulations and increasing focus on production efficiency and product quality are driving growth in the market. An example is the disposable continuous chromatography. Such single-use systems are designed to be more precise and enable more accurate analysis of data. Furthermore, the new and more efficient systems are also cost effective in addition to being reliable and featuring better functionalities.



The development of advanced therapeutics is also creating a favorable scenario for demand growth of separation systems. Developments, such as HBs-AG generated by heterologous-expression in yeasts, the first-of-its-kind inhalable insulin powder meant for diabetics, and such others are expected to drive further market growth.

Research is also ongoing for the development of recombinant-fusion protein markers targeting infectious diseases. Researchers are trying to identify the impact of host-cell protein in the production of recombinant protein and are also focused on identification and characterization of cold-active enzymes, which have significant potential for several commercial applications, particularly food processing.

These and many such innovations that are currently underway are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the bioseparation market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing demand for cell-based therapies and personalized medicines would also create strong demand for bioseparation techniques in the years ahead. These factors would result in increased adoption of novel technology-based bioseparation systems for large scale downstream-processing.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Bioseparation Market

Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology

A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

3M Company

3M Purification, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC

Flottweg Separation Technology

GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

Konik Nanobiotech SL

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Repligen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

YMC Europe GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2019

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2021

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2020

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2019

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology

Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC)

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges

Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs

Filtration Technology: The Future

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane & Bioseparation

Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose Covid-19 for just a dollar a test

Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems

Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage

Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum

Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

