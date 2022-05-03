Mineworx Pilot Plant Optimization Underway

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all initial system checks and procedures for its catalytic converter pilot plant in Johnson City, Tennessee.



Water testing protocols through the entire system have been completed while checking for system leaks and areas of weakness in the pipes and fittings. All new components are performing as per specifications and all safety and operational protocols are in place.

Different types, quantities and grades of catalytic converter feedstock materials, as well as blending of these materials, will be processed over ongoing trial periods. The objective is to accumulate real time data from smaller to incrementally larger scale continuous production runs. The primary purpose is to fully understand 3 areas that are crucial in determining the final design of the commercial plant.

The first area is within the broad umbrella of solutions and analyzing how different catalytic converter feedstocks and blending of these materials effect various factors such as soaking, leaching, reaction of reagent concentrates and so on. Assorted data gathered from these procedures will enable the Company to maximum system efficiencies during commercial production operations.

The second area is equipment performance and analyzing the durability, wearability and functionality of the overall system from the data derived from the first area. This includes evaluating the longevity of system components when factoring in chemistry, abrasion, heat and other factors in selecting the optimum coating materials, pumps, pipes and fittings to achieve maximum performance.

The third area is identifying system bottlenecks along with options available to remove or minimize the issues. The compilation of the above information will result in the final commercial plant design and equipment selection to achieve a minimum 10 tonne per day output with the efficiencies, recoverability and durability necessary to produce the projected facility economics over an extended period of time.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling Inc. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

