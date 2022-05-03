The Worldwide Automated Testing Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Testing Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated testing equipment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.72% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$4.981 billion in 2027 from US$3.16 billion in 2020.



Automatic test equipment (ATE), often known as automatic testing equipment, is computerised machinery that performs and evaluates functionality, performance, quality, and stress tests on electronic devices and systems using test instruments. ATE automates typically manual electronic test equipment and processes with a minimum of human input, as the name implies. Automated test equipment, or automated testing equipment, is another name for automatic test equipment. They both use the acronym ATE.



Electronic devices are tested by ATE in order to ensure the performance, functionality, and safety of individuals who are using such electronic equipment. Electronic devices that are examined by ATE are ICs, PCBs, HDDs, electronic systems, and line-replaceable units that support aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites.



Market Trends

The growing demand for automated test equipment (ATE) by various end-user industries, such as the automotive and semiconductor industry, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. An increase in the number of connected devices and consumer electronics, as well as a growing emphasis by companies on quality improvement and end-to-end testing solutions, are expected to drive the market further. The implementation of ATE in the semiconductor industry is found to improve the performance capability and speed of operation, which ultimately lowers the cost of semiconductor devices, which is expected to positively affect the market growth.



The rise in adoption of System on Chip (SoC) and growing demand for consumer electronics due to a rising population are expected to be the primary driving forces in the ATE market. Advances in semiconductor manufacturing processes, as well as the expansion of wireless networks in developing countries, are expected to drive the automatic test equipment market in the coming years. Furthermore, significant technological advancements, as well as design complexity and the need for effective testing, are also expected to benefit market expansion.



The rising adoption of automated testing devices in aerospace and defence is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Changing regulatory environments and rules are expected to be the major driving factors for market growth. New specifications for civil airborne software and hardware standards have been made by the government of the U.S. - (RTCA/DO-178B is a software specification in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification and RTCA/DO-254 Level C, Design Assurance Guidance is a specification for Airborne Electronic Hardware), military radios are increasingly being tested on the basis of these specifications.



Growth Factors

Technological advancements in System-on-Chip test systems

Due to high-end features such as precision measurements and testing capabilities, as well as low-error margins provided by SoC test systems, the system-on-chip (SoC) test system segment dominated more than 55 percent of the ATE market share in 2020. SoC test systems are built on a 'block-by-block' architecture and are densely integrated with multiple components on a single chip. Integration of SoCs is a complex process that can result in significant error margins, which increases the testing time. Because of this, market players are focusing and making efforts to develop technically advanced SoC test systems that can perform functions without any possibility of error. For instance, Qorvo and National instruments have collaborated to test the 5G RF front end module for the deployment of 5G in mobile devices.



Rising innovations in complex electronic hardware designs

Consumer electronics is expected to hold the major revenue share in the ATE market, owing to the increasing adoption of semiconductor memory ICs and SoC chipsets in consumer electronics devices such as wearable electronic devices, smart speakers, smartphones, tablets, iPads, etc. Automated test equipment contributes to a shorter overall testing life cycle and increased production capacity in consumer electronics manufacturing facilities. Growing demand for back-end testing across consumer electronics manufacturing plants will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Consumer electronics manufacturers are aggressively expanding their production plants to meet the growing demand of consumers.



COVID-19's Impact on the Automated Testing Equipment Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on many markets, including the ATE market. Because of the strict lockdowns imposed due to the rapid spread of the virus, the ATE market had to suffer in terms of production. The demand for ATE and related products has increased across the IT and Telecom segments in the second quarter of 2020. The ongoing trend of remote working has increased demand for connectivity and IT products, driving the demand for automated test equipment.



Competitive Insights

The rising demand for automated testing equipment has resulted in the entry of several new market players. The entry of these new players into a market where traditional players like Averna, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc, and Teradyne, Inc. already exist, is expected to lead to further innovation in the automated testing equipment market. Moreover, in order to further increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which are expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function

4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis



5. Automated Testing Equipment Market By Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Services



6. Automated Testing Equipment Market By End-User Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Aerospace and Defense

6.5. IT and Telecommunication

6.6. Others



7. Automated Testing Equipment Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Israel

7.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativenessness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles.

9.1. Averna

9.2. ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc

9.3. Teradyne, Inc.

9.4. MEL Systems and Services, Ltd.

9.5. WEETECH GmbH

9.6. Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

9.7. AMETEK Programmable Power

9.8. Automated Testing Solutions, Inc.

9.9. Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

9.10. Astronics Corporation



