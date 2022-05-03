New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe IP Video Intercom Device and Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272913/?utm_source=GNW

Other than entry and exit surveillance, the IP video intercom devices market is driven by its application across various sectors, including healthcare settings where non-contact access control has gained traction, parking areas, and the transportation sector to optimize visibility and communication.



As new infrastructure comes up in the residential and commercial sectors, the high focus on advanced video surveillance alongside the ease of convenience is anticipated to drive the growth of the market studied. Data centers, for instance, are expected to witness high growth rates since security is one of their primary concerns.

For instance, according to the Rethinking Buildings Post-COVID-19 Survey by Honeywell, which surveyed Germany alongside three other countries, 55% of respondents opined that they are likely to invest in upgrading and improvising their overall security solutions. Furthermore, 74% of data center facility managers indicated that physical site security and access control are a major concern for them. This large inclination toward strengthening the security of the facility physically outlines the high potential for the adoption of IP video intercom solutions in such facilities.

The focus on touchless IP video intercom systems has gained significant traction following the COVID-19 pandemic. These systems can capture gesture recognition. Safety trends like the ability to grant remote and contactless access have gained popularity across public spaces. Technological advancements in this field have led IP video intercom systems to be able to offer call systems by raising the hand toward the device to initiate a call. Such systems reduce the risk of transmission of the pandemic and decrease the need to clean the environment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, customers began upgrading analog video intercoms to IP video systems, driving the market study. Market vendors like Hikvision are increasingly utilizing this trend and introduced innovative two-wire IP video intercom solutions across Europe.

However, security concerns over the deployment of IP-based video intercom devices in European cities are one of the primary factors restraining the growth of the studied market. Like any other connected technologies, the IP-based video intercom systems also depend on networks for data transmissions and are thus, vulnerable to breaching. Legacy systems and new-age digital technologies are forced to work together. Without consistent security policies and procedures to govern their operational framework, they expose the entire ecosystem to hidden security vulnerabilities.



Increasing Home Security Concern Owing to Growing Crime Rate to Drive the Growth



The adoption of security solutions is directly related to the crime occurrences across Europe. The pandemic-ridden era led to lockdown protocols which closed the opportunity for home security breaches because people were confined in their homes. However, the rates picked up again as restrictions eased up.

Across Europe, the crimes of housebreaking, theft, and robbery occurrences have been significantly high despite the efforts of the government and police to curb them. For instance, according to the Ministry of Interior of France, in December 2021 alone, there have been more than 400,000 cases reported to the police and authorities. Furthermore, housebreaking was the second most reported crime for the same month, with 50,422 cases reported.

The data shows the large occurrence of home-related crimes prevalent across European countries. The concurrent crime occurrence and crime rates in regard to home security are driving the deployment of IP video intercom cameras in the residential sector as aware citizens are willing to invest in home security solutions and avoid such incidents.

The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) is a center of network and information security expertise for the EU. The organization assists EU member states in implementing relevant EU legislation with the objective of enhancing the current status of cyber security in Smart Home Environments.



Commercial Establishments to Drive the Demand for IP Video Intercom Devices and Equipments



The commercial sector includes office buildings that may host multiple organizations inside it. The entry and exit points of these buildings are equipped with video intercom systems in order to restrict unwanted access to personnel and allow access to the ones required. Further, the video intercom systems allow offices to allow delivery personnel without having the need to allow their access physically at the entry points.

Building with several blocks hosting more than one business is the ideal target area for video intercom devices and equipment. As the market progresses from analog to IP, the IP-based solutions are anticipated to gain significant traction. Commercial spaces can be noted to move away from aging access control systems and transitioning away from the use of outdated two-wire analog cabling. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the studied market in this segment.

Newly built commercial spaces already make room for the installation of the IP-based video intercom systems; however, the existing framework for analog settings can prove to be a pain point restricting its fluid adoption in the same. Owing to the need for the replacement of wired connections with the upgradation of the entire building to connect them to the Internet, the adoption in existing buildings can be riddled with restraints.

However, technological innovation like the two-wire IP Video Intercom System by Hikvision is expected to address the challenge and influence the growth of the market positively. Furthermore, the rising number of commercial buildings is a key indicator of the growing potential of the market. The construction of commercial buildings was temporarily stopped due to the COVID-19 restrictions but has again gained momentum and is expected to increase drastically in the post-pandemic era.

Countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, amongst others, have registered strong growth and are expected to create significant opportunities for the adoption of IP video intercom systems over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



There is increasing competition among local vendors in the market studied. Owing to a wide range of suppliers of IP video intercom devices, buyers have the option to choose from multiple vendors. The market studied is highly fabricated. The studied market is also attracting significant investments with a focus on research and development, driving the growth of the industry in the region. Some of the major vendors operating in the region include Honeywell International Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Doorbird, among others.



March 2022 - CIE announced that it is introducing Carson Living, a one-app resident experience and 24/7 remote concierge service, to the UK and European market through a new distribution partnership. According to the company, Carson fully integrates with 2N’s IP access control and door intercom ranges as well as other third-party access devices, video monitoring, and online payment brands.

November 2021 - DoorBird introduced the first hybrid IP intercom D1812 for upgrading DoorKing telephone intercom systems. The D1812 hybrid upgrade comprises numerous high-tech features, remotely configurable through the free DoorBird app and with no licensing fees. Some of the new features include free cloud recording, Wi-Fi enabled, 2.4 GHz, geofencing for automatic gate opening when returning home, and others.



