JD.com to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17, 2022

BEIJING, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.



JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on May 17, 2022, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 17, 2022) to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

