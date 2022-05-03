Global coating additive market size to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global coating additive market size is poised to expand at 5.1% CAGR, garnering a valuation of USD 10,918 million by the end of 2028.





On further analysis, the study classifies the industry in terms of product type, coating formulation, end-user, and chemistry to ascertain the segments recording a substantial revenue share and accounting for a rapid growth rate through 2028.

It encompasses the information about regions contributing extensively to the profitability matrix of the business sphere by registering the growth rate forecasts for each regional market over the forecast period.

The document provides a gist of the companies amplifying the competition in market by giving a brief overview of their profile and the strategies adopted to gain a competitive edge.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4973420/

The impressive growth of market can be attributed to the soaring demand from the expanding architectural sector which uses the additives to stabilize pigments & enhance surface properties of coatings for commercial purposes like constructing residential buildings, warehouses, shopping malls, etc.

For those unaware, coating additives are chemical compositions that instill special traits and attributes to coatings while also lowering issues that may occur during the manufacturing process.

Moreover, the surging preference for decorating houses for better aesthetics has enabled an increase in the demand for paints, which is further proliferating the global coating additive industry.

On the downside, concern related to pollution of local waterways caused by draining of paints & coatings, in consort with fluctuating prices of raw materials like silicones, urethane, and acrylate will restraint the industry growth to some extent in the coming years.

Segmental Overview:

Based on product type, the market is divided into defoamers, wetting & dispersing additives, rheology modifiers, antimicrobial additives/biocides, and others.

In terms of end-user ambit, the industry is categorized into automotive, aerospace, building & construction, industrial, furniture, and others.

Concerning coating formulation, the business sphere is classified into waterborne coating, powder formulation, and solvent-borne coating.

With respect to chemistry, the market is split into urethane, epoxy, acrylic, fluoropolymer, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Credible researchers state that there are profitable prospects across regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World which will enhance the revenue potential of the market during the assessment timeframe.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-coating-additive-market-2022-2028

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players defining the competitive realm of worldwide coating additive market include Lubrizol Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Altana AG, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, and Double Bond Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. among others.

Global Coating Additive Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Defoamers

Wetting & Dispersing Additives

Rheology Modifiers

Antimicrobial Additives/Biocides

Others

Global Coating Additive Market, By Chemistry (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Urethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Fluoropolymer

Others

Global Coating Additive Market, By Coating Formulation (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Waterborne Coating

Powder Formulation

Solvent-Borne Coating

Global Coating Additive Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Industrial

Furniture

Others

Global Coating Additive Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (ROW)

Global Coating Additive Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Lubrizol Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Altana AG

Solvay S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Cabot Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Double Bond Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description Objectives of the study Market segment Years considered for the report Currency Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction Drivers Restraints Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

Antimicrobial additives/biocides Defoamers Rheology modifiers Wetting and dispersing additives Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY CHEMISTRY

Acrylic Epoxy Fluoropolymer Urethane Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COATING FORMULATION

Powder formulation Solventborne coating Waterborne coating

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

Aerospace Automotive Building & construction Furniture Industrial Others

PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

Asia Pacific Europe North America Rest of the World (RoW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Stealth Coating Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The stealth coating market is projected to register substantial growth by 2027 on account of the expanding defense sector in key regions across the globe. Stealth coatings find applications across several industry verticals ranging from automotive and aerospace & defense to electronics, gadgets, and pharmaceuticals. Anti-thermal stealth coatings are commonly used in the defense sector to protect aircrafts, military vehicles, and weapons against targets from thermographic IR sensors. From the regional point of view, the Latin America stealth coating market accounted for over 5.1% of the overall industry revenue in 2020 and is speculated to expand considerably at a CAGR of approximately 5.1% over the review period. Brazil led the regional stealth coating market on account of increasing adoption of stealth coatings in the domestic automotive and aerospace industries and is expected to witness optimistic growth over 2021-2027.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.