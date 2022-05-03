Premier Black Car Service, Daisy Limo, Expands Service to 13 Additional Cities

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daisy Limo, an executive limo and car service with more than 15 years of success in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, today announced it will begin offering airport car service in 13 additional U.S. cities: Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Providence, Hartford, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The expansion comes amid a rebound in both leisure and business travel, with national airport travel nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Over the past two years, as the nation grappled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daisy Limo continued to service its customers in the tri-state area, offering safe, reliable rides. Now, Americans who gave up their freedom and ability to travel are returning to their regular traveling activities. For Daisy Limo, this also includes many business travelers who fly frequently and need a trusted black car service that they can rely on.

Daisy Limo & Black Car Service stands apart from competitors due to the company's customer-first mentality. This includes offering exact, all-inclusive rates that combine all taxes, fees, and gratuities so that customers know their precise chargers before they step into the car. Unlike other services, these prices do not change in the event of unexpected traffic delays or accidents. Customers can also use Daisy Limo's intuitive online booking system and chat with a customer service representative for any questions or issues.

Customers in each of Daisy Limo's 13 new cities will benefit from the company's reliable, comfortable transportation options, which are perfect for travel, entertainment, and special occasions. The fleet ranges from a three-passenger Cadillac XTS luxury sedan to a 56-passenger bus. Customers are encouraged to book at least 24 hours in advance to secure their preferred vehicle.

About Daisy Limo

Daisy Limo is a New Jersey-based ground transportation company offering executive car service to customers throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Since 2005, Daisy Limo has been the trusted provider of comprehensive black car and airport transportation solutions. The company offers easy online booking, friendly customer service, and all-inclusive prices that remain consistent regardless of traffic. To learn more about Daisy Limo, visit https://www.daisylimo.com.

