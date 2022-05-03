Over 250 New Tritium Fast Chargers to Be Added to the Osprey Charging Network in the United Kingdom

Announcement follows Osprey’s December 2021 announcement of 100 Tritium chargers added to the Osprey network



Osprey prepares to expand their UK network with over 250 Tritium rapid chargers being installed across 100 new charging destinations

BRISBANE, Australia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Kingdom (“UK”) is expected to require at least 280,000 to 480,000 public charging points by 2030 – equivalent to almost five times the number of fuel pumps on our roads today – according to a recent study by the Competition and Markets Authority into the UK’s electric vehicle (“EV”) charging availability and reliability. To help meet this challenge, Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for EVs, is expected to supply more than 250 rapid chargers to the Osprey Charging Network, one of the fastest growing UK-wide networks of rapid EV charging points.



Aimed at increasing access to rapid and reliable charging infrastructure in car parks, retail locations and along major transit routes, the chargers are expected to be added to 100 new charging destinations, growing Osprey’s network by over 50%.

“It’s really encouraging to see the UK government proactively driving the transition to electric transportation in such a strategic manner through their Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, creating and supporting up to 250,000 green jobs. In 2021, approximately 190,727 new electric vehicles were sold in the UK, a staggering increase of 76% compared to 2020, setting a new record for the country and a strong indicator of the UK’s technology switch,” said Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. “We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship and key partnership with Osprey to support their infrastructure coverage goals and increase access to rapid charging, enabling drivers to transition to EVs with a fast, reliable and convenient charging experience.”

This announcement comes shortly after the release of a new EV charging network strategy set out by the UK government which aims to expand the country’s charging network, so that it is robust, fair and covers all major infrastructure areas – and also improve the consumer experience at all charging points. The plan also includes significant support focused on those without access to off-street parking and for fast charging on longer journeys.

This announcement also underscores the deepening relationship between Tritium and its customers. In April 2021, Osprey announced the installation of its first RTM75 charger, and followed with a December 2021 announcement expanding the Osprey network with 100 Tritium chargers. Less than five months later, Osprey’s announcement today to deploy an additional 250 Tritium chargers illustrates the relationship growth that is occurring with Tritium’s most valued customers, as the Company now looks to 2023 and beyond to expand its footprint and geographic reach with its portfolio of industry-leading products and services.

“As an independent charge point operator, we have the freedom to work with the very best hardware companies so that we can provide the very best experience for our customers,” said Ian Johnston, Osprey CEO. “We have already installed Tritium rapid chargers at many of our most popular locations, including sites with improved accessibility and at our South London high-power charging hub. We are excited to add the dynamic load-balancing PKM chargers to our rapidly expanding UK network, optimising charger output across a number of cars plugged in simultaneously and ultimately improving driver experience. Tritium is an instrumental partner in helping Osprey deliver on our goal of creating a high quality, inclusive, reliable charging network that’s worry free and accessible for all.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Osprey Charging Network

Osprey Charging Network is a UK-wide, rapid electric vehicle charging network, backed by Investec and Cube Infrastructure Partners. Osprey fund, install and manage their network on behalf of landlord partners. The Osprey network is built to provide a trusted and comfortable experience: reliable, open-access and easy-to-use charge points are conveniently located on major routes and with nearby amenities. All Osprey chargers accept contactless payments, App payments, RFID payments and payment through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards and roaming partners. Every charging point is also powered by 100% renewable electricity.

More information on Osprey can be found at ospreycharging.co.uk.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Tritium Media Contact

Jack Ulrich

media@tritium.com.au

Tritium Investors Contact

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

TritiumIR@icrinc.com

Osprey Media Contact

Dora Clarke

media@ospreycharging.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f6a9ae8-1049-4199-aef3-b77e8c70e434