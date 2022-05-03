U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.0%: AMR

Portland,OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in investments in construction activities, rise in R&D activities, technological developments, and modernization in existing production techniques drive the growth of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market. However, emissions of fly ash during concrete activities pose fatal effects on the environment. This factor limits the market growth. Contrarily, focus on implementation of environmentally friendly cement technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The construction industry affected adversely during the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. There were several issues such as lockdown restrictions, shortage of labor, and raw material unavailability. Thus, the demand for supplementary cementitious materials for usage in various activities in the construction sector reduced considerably.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. coal production lowered in 2020, owing to disruptions in the supply chain. This impacted the fly ash demand, and consequently, affected the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market based on type and application.

Based on type, the slag cement segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fly ash segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market analyzed in the research include Arcelormittal S.A., BASF SE, Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., CalPortland Company, CR Minerals LLC, Charah Solutions, Inc., Lafarge Holcim, Eagle Materials Inc., and Lehigh Hanson.

