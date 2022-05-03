New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lice Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272906/?utm_source=GNW

During the Covid-19 pandemic the dispensing of Ivermectin has increased in retail pharmacies and there has been a surge in patients for lice treatment in various clinics in United States. For instance, According the article published by Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August 2021 titled “Rapid Increase in Ivermectin Prescriptions and Reports of Severe Illness Associated with Use of Products Containing Ivermectin to Prevent or Treat COVID-19”, ivermectin dispensing from outpatient retail pharmacies in the United States during the COVID-19 increased from an average of 3,600 prescriptions per week at the pre-pandemic time (March 16, 2019–March 13, 2020) to a peak of 39,000 prescriptions in the week ending on January 8, 2021. Furthermore, the article published in July 2020 titled “Lice Clinics of America – Bakersfield Report Lice Activity Increase During Pandemic” reported that, Lice Clinics of America, Bakersfield, have experienced an increase in lice treatments of 37% from April to May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in October 2021, the Lice Clinic of America announced that, the company has reached a total of 750,000 successful head lice treatments and the milestone was achieved after a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, although COVID-19 has led to shortage in essentials and created some hinderance, lice treatment have played an important role during COVID-19. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the studied market and it is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of lice infestation and easy availability of lice treatment products. For instance, as per the Pediculosis chapter updated in February 2022 in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that, Pediculosis or louse infestation affects hundreds of millions of people each year globally and it has been reported in all countries and within all socioeconomic classes.



Additionally, according to a study published in May 2021 titled “Head Lice at School: Traditional Medicine and Community Engagement” reported that, The prevalence of head lice in poor rural communities and urban slums is estimated to be between 28% and 43% in Brazil, respectively. Also the study suggests, the prevalence at different schools in Norway ranged from 0% to 7.14%, although 36.43% of households participated in the study had previously experienced a head lice infestation. Thus, the prevalence indicates the increasing demand for lice treatment. Moreover, according to a survey by the United Nations in 2019, the number of children aged below 14 years is expected to cross 2.02 billion and reach 2.06 billion by 2050. This huge number of people who are prone to lice infestation indicates the growing prevalence of lice infestation, thereby driving the market growth.



However, lack of awareness and less healthcare expenditure in developing countries is a major factor hindering the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Permethrin Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market



Permethrin segment is expected to hold a major share in the market. Permethrin is used to treat scabies in adults and children 2 months of age and older. Over-the-counter permethrin is used to treat lice (small insects that attach themselves to the skin on the head) in adults and children 2 months of age and older. Permethrin is in a class of medications called scabicides and pediculicides. It works by killing lice and mites.



According to the study “Permethrin 1% Creme Rinse for the Treatment of Pediculus HumanusVar Capitis Infestation” published in the Journal “PediatrDermatol” in September 2019, Permethrin 1% creme rinse (Nix) was tested as a treatment for Pediculus humanusvar capitis (head lice) in a placebo-controlled, double-blinded, randomized study. As a positive control, a third arm of the study included nonrandomized, but investigator-blinded, treatment with 1% lindane shampoo (Kwell). At 14 days after treatment, 97% of patients treated with permethrin were free of lice compared to 6% of placebo-treated patients (P less than 0.001) and 43% of the lindane-treated group.



As per the same study, permethrin was 70% ovicidal compared to 14% for placebo (P less than 0.001) and 45% for lindane. No adverse reactions were noted during this study. Permethrin 1% demonstrated high pediculicidal and ovicidal activities, which in combination with its low mammalian toxicity, residual activity, and cosmetic properties, make it an excellent treatment for pediculosis capitis. Such data displays the significant use of permethrin in lice treatment.



Therefore, the demand for permethrin is expected to increase, which will significantly drive the overall target market during the study period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall lice treatment market, throughout the forecast period. The largest share is mainly due to the presence of a larger infestation pool and increasing children population.



For instance, the United States Census Bureau in its 2020 census showed that the number of children under the age of 18 years was 73.1 million in 2020. The larger infestation pool and increasing children population are attributing factors to the growth of the market in the United States.



In addition, increasing product approvals is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in July 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Xeglyze, a drug used to treat head lice in patients 6 months of age and older. The FDA approved the drug after a clinical trial studying the efficacy of the drug in prevention of head lice infestation. The study showed that About 80% of patients treated with Xeglyzewere free of live head lice.



Thus, due to the above-mentioned developments, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The lice treatment market is moderately competitive. A few of the crucial approaches followed by players functioning in the market were product advancement, invention, acquisitions, and mergers. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Oystershell Consumer Health, Inc. and Perrigo Company plc.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________