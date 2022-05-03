Outlook on the Kifunensine Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kifunensine Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kifunensine market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The European Commission approved the kifunensine orphan designation for the treatment of beta sarcoglycanopathy. The therapeutic potential of kifunensine is now being investigated in several diseases that benefit from its ability to inhibit mannosidase I. the growing incidence of cancer and neurological disorders has driven the growth of the global kifunensine market.



The global kifunensine market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the kifunensine market is segmented into high purity (above 99%), low purity (below 97%), purity (above 97% and below 99%) and other kifunensine. Based on application, the kifunensine market is segmented into cancer treatment, neurological treatment, endocrinological treatment, and others.



Geographically, the global kifunensine market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global kifunensine market include R&D Systems, Inc., Anward, Cayman Chemical Co., Abcam Plc, Alfa Chemistry, Stemgent, Inc., and STEMCELL Technologies Inc. among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Kifunensine Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Kifunensine Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global kifunensine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global kifunensine market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global kifunensine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Kifunensine Market by Type

4.1.1. High Purity (Above 99%)

4.1.2. Low Purity (Below 97%)

4.1.3. Purity (Below 99% and Above 97%)

4.1.4. Others

4.2. Global Kifunensine Market by Application

4.2.1. Cancer Treatment

4.2.2. Neurological Treatment

4.2.3. Endocrinological Treatment

4.2.4. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. R&D Systems, Inc.

6.2. Anward

6.3. Cayman Chemical Co.

6.4. Abcam Plc

6.5. Alfa Chemistry

6.6. Stemgent, Inc.

6.7. Glentham Life Sciences

6.8. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.9. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

6.10. Race Chemical Shanghai Race Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.11. Aurum Pharmatech LLC

