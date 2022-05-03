Radware Reports 10% Revenue Growth for The First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenue of $73.7 million, up 10% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.2% compared to 82.4% in the first quarter of last year

Non-GAAP operating income of $9.6 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19; GAAP EPS of $ 0.08

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are excited to report strong first quarter results with double-digit revenue and income growth that was fueled by our cloud and subscription business,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We made great progress executing on our cloud initiative. We just announced the spinoff of our Cloud Native Protector business to form a new company called SkyHawk Security. We successfully integrated SecurityDam, our cloud DDoS scrubbing center provider. In addition, we continue to innovate and develop cloud solutions as well as grow our global cloud footprint to ensure our customers are protected against a mounting number of cyber-attacks. We intend to continue to capitalize on the fast growing market in front of us and the future opportunities it presents to Radware.”

Financial Highlights for the First Q uarter of 2022

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $73.7 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, down 1 2 % from $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

% from $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 3 3 % from $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

% from $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 34% from $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.



GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $8.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $397.5 million. Cash flow from operations was negative $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; A shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; Our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 54,483 92,513 Available-for-sale marketable securities 25,219 39,497 Short-term bank deposits 138,337 155,879 Trade receivables, net 19,045 13,191 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 11,978 8,046 Inventories 11,255 11,580 260,317 320,706 Long-term investments Available-for-sale marketable securities 104,579 98,224 Long-term bank deposits 74,868 79,708 Severance pay funds 2,372 2,454 181,819 180,386 Property and equipment, net 20,380 20,240 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 93,911 51,875 Other long-term assets 37,926 37,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,724 24,829 Total assets 618,077 635,370 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 8,153 4,310 Deferred revenues 99,609 99,922 Operating lease liabilities 4,695 5,090 Other payables and accrued expenses 39,206 56,565 151,663 165,887 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 69,814 67,065 Operating lease liabilities 21,213 22,360 Other long-term liabilities 22,630 10,065 113,657 99,490 Shareholders' equity Share capital 731 730 Additional paid-in capital 476,150 471,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,640) (455) Treasury stock, at cost (266,822) (243,023) Retained earnings 145,338 141,568 Total shareholders' equity 352,757 369,993 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 618,077 635,370







Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 73,708 66,769 Cost of revenues 12,941 12,266 Gross profit 60,767 54,503 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 20,370 17,735 Selling and marketing 30,283 28,991 General and administrative 6,527 5,196 Total operating expenses, net 57,180 51,922 Operating income 3,587 2,581 Financial income, net 1,698 2,670 Income before taxes on income 5,285 5,251 Taxes on income 1,515 1,346 Net income 3,770 3,905 Basic net earnings per share 0.08 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 45,666,813 46,225,882 Diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 47,122,247 47,607,518







Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 60,767 54,503 Stock-based compensation 90 47 Amortization of intangible assets 464 464 Non-GAAP gross profit 61,321 55,014 GAAP research and development, net 20,370 17,735 Stock-based compensation 1,809 1,339 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 18,561 16,396 GAAP selling and marketing 30,283 28,991 Stock-based compensation 1,849 2,052 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,434 26,939 GAAP general and administrative 6,527 5,196 Stock-based compensation 668 936 Litigation costs - 63 Acquisition costs 1,142 - Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,717 4,197 GAAP total operating expenses, net 57,180 51,922 Stock-based compensation 4,326 4,327 Litigation costs - 63 Acquisition costs 1,142 - Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 51,712 47,532 GAAP operating income 3,587 2,581 Stock-based compensation 4,416 4,374 Amortization of intangible assets 464 464 Litigation costs - 63 Acquisition costs 1,142 - Non-GAAP operating income 9,609 7,482 GAAP financial income, net 1,698 2,670 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (894) (724) Non-GAAP financial income, net 804 1,946 GAAP income before taxes on income 5,285 5,251 Stock-based compensation 4,416 4,374 Amortization of intangible assets 464 464 Litigation costs - 63 Acquisition costs 1,142 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (894) (724) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 10,413 9,428 GAAP taxes on income 1,515 1,346 Tax related adjustments 62 62 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,577 1,408 GAAP net income 3,770 3,905 Stock-based compensation 4,416 4,374 Amortization of intangible assets 464 464 Litigation costs - 63 Acquisition costs 1,142 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (894) (724) Tax related adjustments (62) (62) Non-GAAP net income 8,836 8,020 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.09 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 Acquisition costs 0.02 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.02) (0.02) Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.19 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,122,247 47,607,518







Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 3,770 3,905 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,488 2,648 Stock-based compensation 4,416 4,374 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 588 408 Gain related to securities, net (59) (2) Accrued interest on bank deposits 33 (781) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 147 225 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (5,854) 6,940 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (3,816) (4,460) Decrease in inventories 325 524 Increase in trade payables 3,843 244 Increase in deferred revenues 2,436 8,922 Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (18,332) (5,993) Operating lease liabilities, net (437) (782) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,452) 16,172 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,164) (1,333) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (55) 42 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 22,349 (143) Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 4,556 (2,491) Payment for the acquisition of intangible assets (30,000) 0 Net cash used in investing activities (5,314) (3,925) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 562 2,150 Repurchase of shares (22,826) (30,189) Net cash used in financing activities (22,264) (28,039) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (38,030) (15,792) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 92,513 54,771 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 54,483 38,979















