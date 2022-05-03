Global Cloud Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Fujitsu, IBM and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Application Infrastructure Middleware Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud application infrastructure middleware market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The global cloud application infrastructure middleware market has been driven by recent advancements in information systems. This is the outcome of information systems being adopted for various solutions in sectors such as banks, educational institutes, hospitals, ministries, and so on.



The global cloud application infrastructure middleware market is segmented based on type, component and end-user. Based on type, the cloud application infrastructure middleware market is segmented into server-based and client based. Based on component, the cloud application infrastructure middleware market is segmented into software & services. Based on end-user, the cloud application infrastructure middleware market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, government, and others.



Geographically, the global cloud application infrastructure middleware market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global cloud application infrastructure middleware market include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., TIBCO Software, Salesforce.com, SAP SE among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Cloud application infrastructure middleware Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Cloud application infrastructure middleware Market Research and Analysis by Component

Global Cloud application infrastructure middleware Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global cloud application infrastructure middleware market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cloud application infrastructure middleware market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global cloud application infrastructure middleware market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cloud Application Infrastructure Middleware Market by Type

4.1.1. Client based

4.1.2. Server based

4.2. Global Cloud Application Infrastructure Middleware Market by Components

4.2.1. Services

4.2.2. Software

4.3. Global Cloud Application Infrastructure Middleware Market End-User

4.3.1. BFSI

4.3.2. IT & Telecom

4.3.3. Healthcare

4.3.4. Retail

4.3.5. Government

4.3.6. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Fujitsu Corp.

6.2. IBM Corp.

6.3. Microsoft Corp.

6.4. Oracle Corp.

6.5. Salesforce.com

6.6. SAP SE

6.7. Software AG

6.8. TIBCO Software

6.9. Unisys Corp.

