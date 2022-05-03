$29+ Bn Electric Scooter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.3% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Electric Scooter Market finds that the advancements in battery technologies are expediting market growth. Primarily driven by supportive government policies to reduce harmful emissions, the total Global Electric Scooter Market is estimated to reach USD 29.9 Billion by the year 2028.

The Global Market value stood at USD 19.6 Billion in the year 2021; and the market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Furthermore, the growing consumer preference for electric vehicles supported by government incentives is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Electric Scooter Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Electric Scooter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Retro, Standing/Self-Balancing, Folding), by Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH, Li-Ion), by Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, Greater than 48V), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increase in State Policies, Government Incentives and Subsidies to Fuel Global Electric Scooter Market

In most of the countries, governments are providing to subsidies to promote the growth of the electric vehicles owing to the increasing greenhouse gas emissions and environment pollution. For instance, in Austria, government planned to provide subsidies for electric two-wheelers from 700 to 800 euros (class L1e), from 1,000 to 1,200 euros (class L3e) which include e-mopeds, e-motorbike, e-bikes and e-cargo bikes and from 400 to 850 euros for electric bicycles. Furthermore, most of the states have implemented financial incentives, which include rebates, tax credits, and registration fee reductions designed to promote EV adoption. Thus, owing to increase in such incentives and subsidies the demand for electric scooter is also increasing. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for electric bikes owing to the increase in awareness about the benefits of using it is also expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

Segmentation of the Global Electric Scooter Market:

Product Retro Standing/Self-Balancing Folding

Battery Sealed Lead Acid NiMH Li-Ion

Voltage 24V 36V 48V Greater than 48V

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Driver: Advancements in Battery Technologies to Stimulate Market Growth

The adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is increasing with each passing day. This has led most of the manufacturers to come up with new battery technologies which might perform more efficiently in less cost. The most advanced battery tech that could revolutionise EV charging is introduction of lithium carbon batteries. This technology is been unveiled by MAHLE Powertrain and Allotrope Energy which offers ultra-fast recharging with good power density. The technology combines the benefits of traditional lithium-ion batteries with super capacitors and enables a full charge to be delivered in a time that is similar to the time required in refuelling an internal combustion-powered vehicle. In addition, lithium carbon cells are fully recyclable, free from rare-earth metals, and not susceptible to run away. Thus, the new advancements in the battery technologies are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the years to come.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the automotive industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Electric Scooter Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Electric Scooter Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing government subsidies for buying electric vehicles in different states in emerging economies like India and China in the region. For instance, in India, consumers of two-wheelers in Delhi can avail a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity up to Rs 30,000 in addition to exemption on registration and road tax. Furthermore, in 2021 the government of Maharashtra, announced that the first 1 lakh electric two-wheeler buyers can be eligible for an incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, which is capped at Rs 10,000 and all electric vehicles in the state will be exempt from road tax and registration charges.

List of Prominent Players in the Electric Scooter Market:

All Cell Technologies LLC

BMW Motorrad

BOXX Corp.

Gogoro Inc.

Green Energy Motors Corp.

Green wit Technologies Inc.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Company Ltd.

KTM AG

Mahindra Gen Ze

Peugeot Scooters

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Company Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

Xiaomi

Ninebot Limited

Bird

Lime

Recent Developments:

January, 2022: Hero Electric announced a strategic pact in the electric vehicle space with Mahindra Group for electric scooters. As a part of the partnership, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric’s most popular electric bikes – Optima & NYX – at their Pithampur plant, in Madhya Pradesh to meet the growing demands of the market. Along with expansion this collaboration will help Hero to meet its demand of manufacturing over 1 million EVs per year by 2022.

