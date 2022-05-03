Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022 to 2027) - by Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022-2027) by Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is estimated to be USD 49.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.49 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.26%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented based on Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application, and Geography.
- Category, the market is classified into General Wires, Heat-Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, and Tubed Wires.
- Component, the market is classified into Connectors, Terminals, and Wires.
- Material Type, the market is classified into Metallic and Optical Fiber.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Bus, Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, and Trucks.
- Transmission Type, the market is classified into Data Transmission and Electrical Wiring.
- Application, the market is classified into Body & Lighting Harness, Chassis Harness, Dashboard/cabin Harness, Door Harness, Engine Harness, HVAC Harness, Sunroof Harness, and Seat Harness.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Delphi Automotive LLP, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, THB Group, Spark Minda, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Nexans Auto electric, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Need for Comfort and Safety Features in Vehicles
4.1.3 Increasing Vehicle Customization and Technological Adoption
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Replacement of the Entire Wiring Harness
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and Light Weight Vehicles
4.3.2 Growing Use of Safety Sensors
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuating Costs of Copper
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Category
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Wires
6.3 Heat-Resistant Wires
6.4 Shielded Wires
6.5 Tubed Wires
7 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Connectors
7.3 Terminals
7.4 Wires
8 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metallic
8.3 Optical Fiber
9 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bus
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
9.4 Passenger Cars
9.5 Trucks
10 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Transmission Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Data Transmission
10.3 Electrical Wiring
11 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Battery Harness
11.3 Body & Lighting Harness
11.4 Chassis Harness
11.5 Dashboard/cabin Harness
11.6 Door Harness
11.7 Engine Harness
11.8 HVAC Harness
11.9 Sunroof Harness
11.10 Seat Harness
12 Americas' Automotive Wiring Harness Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Automotive Wiring Harness Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Wiring Harness Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Automotive Wiring Harness Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Delphi Automotive LLP
17.2 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
17.4 Lear Corporation
17.5 THB Group
17.6 Spark Minda
17.7 Samvardhana Motherson Group
17.8 Nexans Auto electric
17.9 Yazaki Corporation
17.10 Yura Corporation
17.11 Leoni AG
17.12 Fujikura Ltd.
17.13 Qingdao Sanyuan Group
17.14 PKC Group
17.15 Lear Corporation
17.16 Aptiv Plc..
17.17 Cypress Industries
17.18 Hayakawa
17.19 Cable Harness UK Ltd.
17.20 Autosparks
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ien26
Attachment