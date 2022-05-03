Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022 to 2027) - by Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022-2027) by Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is estimated to be USD 49.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.49 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.26%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented based on Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Application, and Geography.

Category, the market is classified into General Wires, Heat-Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, and Tubed Wires.

Component, the market is classified into Connectors, Terminals, and Wires.

Material Type, the market is classified into Metallic and Optical Fiber.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Bus, Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, and Trucks.

Transmission Type, the market is classified into Data Transmission and Electrical Wiring.

Application, the market is classified into Body & Lighting Harness, Chassis Harness, Dashboard/cabin Harness, Door Harness, Engine Harness, HVAC Harness, Sunroof Harness, and Seat Harness.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Delphi Automotive LLP, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, THB Group, Spark Minda, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Nexans Auto electric, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Need for Comfort and Safety Features in Vehicles

4.1.3 Increasing Vehicle Customization and Technological Adoption

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Replacement of the Entire Wiring Harness

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and Light Weight Vehicles

4.3.2 Growing Use of Safety Sensors

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Fluctuating Costs of Copper



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Wires

6.3 Heat-Resistant Wires

6.4 Shielded Wires

6.5 Tubed Wires



7 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Connectors

7.3 Terminals

7.4 Wires



8 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metallic

8.3 Optical Fiber



9 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bus

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.4 Passenger Cars

9.5 Trucks



10 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Transmission Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Data Transmission

10.3 Electrical Wiring



11 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Battery Harness

11.3 Body & Lighting Harness

11.4 Chassis Harness

11.5 Dashboard/cabin Harness

11.6 Door Harness

11.7 Engine Harness

11.8 HVAC Harness

11.9 Sunroof Harness

11.10 Seat Harness



12 Americas' Automotive Wiring Harness Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Automotive Wiring Harness Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Wiring Harness Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Automotive Wiring Harness Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Delphi Automotive LLP

17.2 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

17.4 Lear Corporation

17.5 THB Group

17.6 Spark Minda

17.7 Samvardhana Motherson Group

17.8 Nexans Auto electric

17.9 Yazaki Corporation

17.10 Yura Corporation

17.11 Leoni AG

17.12 Fujikura Ltd.

17.13 Qingdao Sanyuan Group

17.14 PKC Group

17.15 Lear Corporation

17.16 Aptiv Plc..

17.17 Cypress Industries

17.18 Hayakawa

17.19 Cable Harness UK Ltd.

17.20 Autosparks



18 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ien26

Attachment