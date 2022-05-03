The Worldwide Automotive Trailer Industry is Expected to Reach $27 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Trailer Market (2022-2027) by Trailer Type, Axle Type, Vehicle Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Trailer Market is estimated to be USD 22.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Trailer Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
The Global Automotive Trailer Market is segmented based on Trailer Type, Axle Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography.
- Trailer Type, the market is classified into Dry Van and Box, Refrigerator, Chemical and Liquid, Tippers, Flatbed, and Others.
- Axle Type, the market is classified into Single Axle, Tandem Axle, and Three or more than Three-Axle.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Two-Wheeler and Bicycle, Passenger Car (PC), and Commercial Vehicle.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ANG Industries Ltd, Brian James Trailers Limited, Dennison Trailers Ltd, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Great Dane Trailers, HYUNDAI Translead, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd, Miller Industries Inc., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Trailer Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Automotive Trailer Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Trailer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Transportation, Logistics, Industrial, and Agriculture Industry
4.1.2 Extra Carriage Capacity of The Trailers
4.1.3 Feature Updates - Rubber Mounted Sealed Beam LED Lights, Removable Fenders, Super-wide Decks, etc
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Maintenance Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technology Uptake- Electric Tractor-Trailers, Smartly-Designed Asset Management Tools
4.3.2 Increasing Attention to Trailer Platooning
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Growing Environment Concerns Regarding Refrigerated Trailer
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Trailer Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dry Van and Box
6.3 Refrigerator
6.4 Chemical and Liquid
6.5 Tippers
6.6 Flatbed
6.7 Others
7 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Axle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single Axle
7.3 Tandem Axle
7.4 Three or more than Three-Axle
8 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Two-Wheeler and Bicycle
8.3 Passenger Car (PC)
8.4 Commercial Vehicle
9 Americas' Automotive Trailer Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Automotive Trailer Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Trailer Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Automotive Trailer Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Aluma
14.2 ANG Industries Ltd
14.3 Big Tex Trailers
14.4 Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH
14.5 Brian James Trailers Limited
14.6 Dennison Trailers Ltd
14.7 Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Ltd.
14.8 East Manufacturing Corporation
14.9 Fontaine Commercial Trailer
14.10 Great Dane Trailers
14.11 Humbaur GmbH
14.12 HYUNDAI Translead
14.13 Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd
14.14 Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co.
14.15 LAMBERET SAS
14.16 Mac Trailer Enterprises Inc.
14.17 MAXXD Trailers
14.18 Miller Industries Inc.
14.19 Pace American Trailers
14.20 Pitts Trailers
14.21 Polar Tank (Engineered Transportation International)
14.22 Schmitz Cargobull AG
14.23 Trail King Industries
14.24 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
14.25 Vanguard National Trailer Corp.
14.26 Wabash National Corporation
14.27 VAZRON
14.28 Ashok Leyland Ltd
14.29 SGK International
14.30 H D TRAILERS PVT Ltd
14.31 AN Heavy Vehicle Ltd
14.32 Nippom Trex Co., Ltd.
14.33 Toyo Trailer (Dalian) Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
15 Appendix
