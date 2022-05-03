The Worldwide Automotive Trailer Industry is Expected to Reach $27 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Trailer Market (2022-2027) by Trailer Type, Axle Type, Vehicle Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Trailer Market is estimated to be USD 22.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Trailer Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Trailer Market is segmented based on Trailer Type, Axle Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Trailer Type, the market is classified into Dry Van and Box, Refrigerator, Chemical and Liquid, Tippers, Flatbed, and Others.

Axle Type, the market is classified into Single Axle, Tandem Axle, and Three or more than Three-Axle.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Two-Wheeler and Bicycle, Passenger Car (PC), and Commercial Vehicle.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ANG Industries Ltd, Brian James Trailers Limited, Dennison Trailers Ltd, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Great Dane Trailers, HYUNDAI Translead, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd, Miller Industries Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Trailer Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Automotive Trailer Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Trailer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Transportation, Logistics, Industrial, and Agriculture Industry

4.1.2 Extra Carriage Capacity of The Trailers

4.1.3 Feature Updates - Rubber Mounted Sealed Beam LED Lights, Removable Fenders, Super-wide Decks, etc

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technology Uptake- Electric Tractor-Trailers, Smartly-Designed Asset Management Tools

4.3.2 Increasing Attention to Trailer Platooning

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Growing Environment Concerns Regarding Refrigerated Trailer



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Trailer Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dry Van and Box

6.3 Refrigerator

6.4 Chemical and Liquid

6.5 Tippers

6.6 Flatbed

6.7 Others



7 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Axle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Axle

7.3 Tandem Axle

7.4 Three or more than Three-Axle



8 Global Automotive Trailer Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Two-Wheeler and Bicycle

8.3 Passenger Car (PC)

8.4 Commercial Vehicle



9 Americas' Automotive Trailer Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Automotive Trailer Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Trailer Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Automotive Trailer Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Aluma

14.2 ANG Industries Ltd

14.3 Big Tex Trailers

14.4 Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

14.5 Brian James Trailers Limited

14.6 Dennison Trailers Ltd

14.7 Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Ltd.

14.8 East Manufacturing Corporation

14.9 Fontaine Commercial Trailer

14.10 Great Dane Trailers

14.11 Humbaur GmbH

14.12 HYUNDAI Translead

14.13 Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd

14.14 Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co.

14.15 LAMBERET SAS

14.16 Mac Trailer Enterprises Inc.

14.17 MAXXD Trailers

14.18 Miller Industries Inc.

14.19 Pace American Trailers

14.20 Pitts Trailers

14.21 Polar Tank (Engineered Transportation International)

14.22 Schmitz Cargobull AG

14.23 Trail King Industries

14.24 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

14.25 Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

14.26 Wabash National Corporation

14.27 VAZRON

14.28 Ashok Leyland Ltd

14.29 SGK International

14.30 H D TRAILERS PVT Ltd

14.31 AN Heavy Vehicle Ltd

14.32 Nippom Trex Co., Ltd.

14.33 Toyo Trailer (Dalian) Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Co.,Ltd



15 Appendix

