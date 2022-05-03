New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bladder Scanners Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272902/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy and significantly impacted the bladder scanner market. The various public health organizations have issued guidelines for the diagnosis of bladder cancer during the pandemic. For Instance, The International Brazilian Journal of Urology article titled ‘Bladder Cancer at the time of COVID-19 Outbreak’ published in July 2020 reported that The European Association of Urology (EAU) recommends investigating Bladder cancer with urinary cytology, CT urogram, flexible-cystoscopy and transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) later can be confirmed with scans. Such postponing the scanning methods has also impacted the growth of the market. However, according to the article titled ‘Study explores OAB symptoms emerging in COVID-19 patients’ published in September 2021 reported that patients with COVID-19 are experiencing new onset and worsening overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms resulting from cystitis. It is also known as COVID-19–associated Cystitis (CAC) which includes increased urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and pain.such new symptoms associated with COVID-19 propel the growth of the market.



A bladder scanner is a non-invasive, ultrasound device or a tool that provides a virtual two or three dimensional (3D) or (2D) image of the bladder and the volume of urine retained within the bladder for diagnosing, managing and treating urinary outflow dysfunction. With the increasing prevalence of urological diseases are driving the growth of the bladder scanners market.



The growing burden of cancer related to the urinary tract creates the need for diagnostics and scanning devices and thus propels the growth of the market. For Instance, the Global Cancer Observatory Statistics 2020 reported that bladder cancer and prostate cancer are among the top 10 high incidence cancer around the world. The same source also reported that in 2020, the estimated number of new cases of bladder cancer was 573,278 and that of prostate cancer was 1,414,259 cases among both sexes in the year 2020. Such a high incidence of cancer around the world is propelling the market over time.



Furthermore, the increasing accessibility to technologically advanced scanners also propels the growth of the market. For Instance, in March 2021, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund funded a new bladder scanner for the radiotherapy department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The new bladder scanner will allow a more accurate reading and will prevent a further CT Scan, and therefore increase capacity in the department allowing patients with bladder, prostate, gynecological, or colorectal tumors to have access to this enhanced scanning equipment.



Additionally, the acquisition among the market players for the advanced technology for the development of the product is also boosting the growth of the market. For Instance, in April 2020, Essity acquires novioscan. The company develops a wearable ultrasound technology that monitors the bladder and enables continence control. Such acquisition will also drive the growth of the market.



Thus, owing to the high burden urological conditions and technological advancement in the scanners is propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Portable Bladder Scanners Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



Portable Bladder Scanners are ultrasound devices that use automated technology to register bladder volume digitally, including post-void residual (PVR) volume, and provide three-dimensional images of the bladder.



The major advantage of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner is to be a user-friendly diagnostic procedure with high-end accuracy. Another main benefit of a portable bladder ultrasound scanner is its portability, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and non-invasiveness.



The increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for Portable Bladder Scanners use are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanners market. According to a research study by Sedighe Batmani et al., published in BMC Geriatrics Journal March 2021, the study results found that the highest prevalence of urinary incontinence was reported to be 45.1% in older women in Asia. Health care professionals (primarily nurses) uses the device to measure postvoid residual (PVR) urine volume and prevent unnecessary catheterization, and these products may improve diagnosis and differentiation of urological problems which helps in management and treatment of urological diseases, including the establishment of voiding schedules, study of bladder biofeedback, fewer urinary tract infections (UTIs), and monitoring of potential urinary incontinence after surgery or trauma.



Moreover, several research studies undertaken by researchers have depicted better results using the portable bladder scanner. For instance, according to the research article by John Graham MD et al., published in 2019, found that a portable bladder scanner accurately measures PVR in patients with pelvic organ prolapse and could be considered as an alternative to catheterized assessment.



Therefore, increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for Portable Bladder Scanners use are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanners market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a dominating position globally in the bladder scanners market due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases, and high healthcare expenditure. New product approvals, growing prevalence of urological disorders, increasing diagnostic procedures, and increasing utilization of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals contribute to the growth of the bladder scanners market. According to the National Institutes of Health data updated in September 2021, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects nearly one-seventh of all adults in the United States (i.e., 37 million people). The risk of CKD is much higher for Americans with diabetes or high blood pressure, the two most frequent causes of kidney disease. Kidney disease affects nearly one-third of diabetics and one-fifth of those with high blood pressure. Heart disease and a family history of renal failure are two more risk factors for kidney disease.



Additionally, as per the Canadian Institute for Health Information and the Canadian Patient Safety Institute, data updated March 2021, Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the fifth most common type of healthcare-associated infection, with an estimated 62,700 UTIs in acute care hospitals (US) every year. UTIs additionally account for more than 9.5 percent of infections reported by acute care hospitals. Hence, increasing chronic diseases led to an upsurge in demand for bladder scanners, which in turn, increased the demand for Bladder Scanners in the country.



Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), data updated in December 2021, the prevalence rates of urinary incontinence conditions are 2.5% in women and 1.4 % in men in the general population. This is likely to boost the regional market growth.



Additionally, various strategies adopted by the key market players such as product launched, merger and acquisition anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Butterfly Network has received medical device licensing for its point-of-care ultrasound device. The Butterfly iQ is now available to Canadian healthcare practitioners and health systems.



Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the Bladder Scanners market is anticipated to propel over the analysis period in North America region.



Competitive Landscape



The Bladder Scanners Market is moderately consolidated competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Market participants are adopting numerous strategies including acquisitions and collaborations to sustain market competition. some of the market players are GE Healthcare Inc, Mcube Technology Co., Ltd, Echo-Son S.A., Patricia Industries (LABORIE), Roper Technologies, Inc., SRS Medical Systems, Inc., Vitacon



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________