Global Automotive Differential Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Type, Components, Propulsion and Geography

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Differential Market (2022-2027), Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Differential Market is estimated to be USD 20.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Differential Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are - American Axle Manufacturing Inc., Bharat Gears Ltd, BorgWarner, Inc., Continental AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Differential Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Automotive Differential Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Differential Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Commercial & Heavy-Duty Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Passenger Vehicles

4.1.3 Developments in Slip Differential Technology

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Vehicles with in-Wheel Electric Motors Do Not Have a Differential

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Automotive Sector in Emerging Counties

4.3.2 Electric Differential Unit for EV

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electronic Design



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Differential Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD)

6.3 Locking Differential

6.4 Limited Slip Differential (LSD)

6.5 Open Differential

6.6 Torque Vectoring Differential



7 Global Automotive Differential Market, By Drive Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

7.3 Rare Wheel Drive (RWD)

7.4 All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)



8 Global Automotive Differential Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car (PC)

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

8.5 Off-Highway Vehicle



9 Global Automotive Differential Market, By Components

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Differential Bearing

9.3 Differential Gear

9.4 Differential Case



10 Global Automotive Differential Market, By Propulsion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 IC Engine vehicle

10.3 Electric Vehicle

10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

10.5 Spark Ignition Engine Based B

10.6 Compression Ignition Engine Based Vehicle

10.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 American Axle Manufacturing Inc.

12.2 Bharat Gears Ltd

12.3 BorgWarner, Inc.

12.4 Continental AG

12.5 CUSCO Japan co.,ltd.

12.6 Dana Incorporated

12.7 Drexler Technology Corporation

12.8 Hyundai Wia Corporation

12.9 Hollenshades

12.10 Melrose Industries PLC

12.11 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.12 eFunda, Inc.

12.13 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

12.14 Hollenshades Auto Service

12.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd.,

12.16 JTEKT Corporation

12.17 Kerman Khodro Power Train Co.

12.18 Linamar Corporation

12.19 Magna International Inc.

12.20 NSK Ltd.

12.21 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

12.22 SONA COMSTAR

12.23 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k95q7q

Attachment