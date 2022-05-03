New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-adhesive Labels Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272896/?utm_source=GNW

However, the conditions started recovering in 2021, thereby restoring the growth trajectory of the market studied during the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The rapidly growing E-commerce industry and increase in consumption of beauty and personal care products is likely to drive the demand of the market studied.

On the flip side, the increasing government regulations is likely to hinder the market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a significant share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The food and beverage segment dominated the market with more than 50% of the market share.



Key Market Trends



Food and Beverage Segment to Dominate the Market



Self-adhesive labels are known to improve the aesthetic characteristics of food and beverage packaging brands. Packaging and labeling play an important role in the sale of products, as they help in grabbing the attention of the consumers. They are mainly used by marketers, to encourage potential consumers to purchase the product. Labels communicate how to use, transport, recycle, and /or dispose of the package or product.

In the food and beverage sector, labeling is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers need to take care of the legal requirements put in place, to ensure that the adhesive does not affect the food ingredients.

According to Statista, the food industry worldwide is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 8.8 trillion in 2022. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.79% during 2022-2027 annually. China accounted for the largest market, and it is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.30 trillion in 2022. Globally, the per-person revenues are expected to reach USD 1,152.54 in 2022.

Furthermore, the global food packaging market is estimated to reach USD 362.21 billion in 2022 and reach USD 463.65 billion in 2027. Thus, with growing food packaging market, the demand for self-adhesive labels will increase in the coming years.

According to United States Department of Commerce, in January 2022, the total sales of retail and food services stood at USD 649,776 million whereas in January 2021, the figure stood at USD 575,245 million. There is a substantial increase of approximately 12% and it tends to increase further.

In October 2020, Nestlé announced plans to invest USD 450 million in a new pet food plant in the Eden, North Carolina, United States. The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

Thus, the abovementioned factors are likely to increase the demand of self adhesive labels in the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period. With growing packaging and healthcare industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of self-adhesive labels is increasing in the region.

China has the second-largest packaging industry in the world. The country is expected to witness a consistent growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise of customized packaging, increased demand for packaged consumerist goods in the food segment.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in 2020, the food industry in China generated a total profit of about RMB 621 billion, increasing from around RMB 577.5 billion in the previous year. The food manufacturing industry contributed approximately RMB 179.1 billion to the total profits.?

According to CIRS, in June 2021, the total export of personal care and wash suppliers in China stood at 81,869 thousand tons whereas in May 2021, the figure was 71,689 thousand tons. There has been a increase of 1.6% as compared to previous year and it tends to increase further.

Additionally, India has the fifth-largest packaging industry worldwide which is growing at a significant rate. The country’s packaging industry is majorly driven by growing innovation in industries to make their products compact and portable.

In 2021, Nestle India Chairman said that the Indian packaged food market is expected to be double and grow up to USD 70 billion in the next 5-10 years, led by factors that include economic growth, demographic dividend, and growing e-commerce.?

According to IBEF, e-commerce companies in India reported sales worth USD 9.2 billion across platforms in October and November (2021). Flipkart Group emerged as the leader with a 62% market share.

Furthermore, according to the Government of India, the Indian pharma industry market size is expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030. India has provided pharmaceutical products to more than 200 countries and may continue to do so in the future.?

Such aforementioned factors are likely to drive the demand of the market studied during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partly consolidated. Some of the key players in the market include (not in any particular order) 3M, Optimum Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Mondi, and LINTEC Corporation among others.



