$388+ Billion Electric Powertrain Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 32.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Electric Powertrain Market finds that the increasing penetration of PHEVs and BEVs are expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising stringent vehicular emission norms by government, the total Global Electric Powertrain Market is estimated to reach USD 388.4 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue value stood at USD 70.5 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9%.

Furthermore, the emerging competing technologies in conventional engines are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Electric Powertrain Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)), by HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component (Motor/Generator, HV Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System), by BEV Motor/Generator Powertrain Component (Motor/Generator, HV Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System), by 48V MHEV powertrain type (48V Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System, DC/AC Inverter), by Powertrain Type (BEV Powertrain, MHEV Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, Parallel Hybrid Powertrain), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-powertrain-market-1496/request-sample

(Grab Your Free Sample Report Now)

The report analyzes the Electric Powertrain market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

An Exclusive study come up with Vantage Market Research experienced researchers projected value of USD 388.4 Billion at a CAGR of 32.9%.

experienced researchers projected value of It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Electric Powertrain market growth during the next five years.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

To understand more about Market Dynamics, get access to our free sample report.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Penetration of PHEVs and BEVs to Fuel Global Electric Powertrain Market

The increasing penetration of PHEVs and BEVs are expected to fuel the growth of the Electric Powertrain Market during the forecast period. As per the Global EV Outlook 2021, the worldwide electric car stock reached ten million units in 2020, a 43% increase over 2019 and a 1% stock share. In 2020, battery electric vehicles accounted for two-thirds of new electric car registrations and two-thirds of the stock. With 4.5 million electric vehicles, China had the largest fleet, but Europe had the fastest yearly growth, with 3.2 million by 2020. In Europe, BEV registrations accounted for 54% among the other electric vehicle registrations, continuing to outpace plug-in hybrid electric vehicle registrations (PHEVs). However, the number of BEV registrations increased from the previous year, while the number of PHEV registrations tripled. The Netherlands had the highest percentage of BEVs with 82% of all electric car registrations, followed by Norway with 73%, the United Kingdom with 62%, and France with 60% of share. As a result, the global adoption of electric powertrains in the coming years will be heavily influenced by the penetration of PHEVs and BEVs.

The Electric Powertrain Market covers the following key insights & findings:

Exclusive Summary : Basic statistics on the global Electric Powertrain market.

: Basic statistics on the global Electric Powertrain market. The changing effect on market dynamics : global part provides driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

: global part provides driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis. View 2022-2028 by type, end user and region/nation.

Evaluate industry by market segments, countries/regions, manufacturers/companies, revenue share and sales of these companies in these various regions of major countries/regions (2022-2028).

Understand the structure of the Electric Powertrain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Researchers shed light on market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers massive data about the trending factors that will influence the progress of the market.

In-depth understanding of Electric Powertrain Market drivers, restraints, and major micro markets.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

: Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry. Free Report Customization : This report can be customized according to specific client needs.

: This report can be customized according to specific client needs. Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, comprising R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and regionally.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/electric-powertrain-market-1496/0

Benefits of Purchasing Electric Powertrain Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Electric Powertrain Market:

Vehicle Type Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)

HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component Motor/Generator HV Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System Controller DC/AC Inverter DC/DC Converter Power Distribution Module Idle Start-Stop On-Board Charger Regenerative Braking

BEV Motor/ Generator Powertrain Component Motor/Generator HV Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System Controller DC/DC Converter DC/AC Inverter Power Distribution Module On-Board Charger Regenerative Braking

48V MHEV powertrain type 48V Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System DC/AC Inverter DC/DC Converter 48V BSG/ISG Idle Start-Stop Regenerative Braking

Powertrain Type BEV Powertrain MHEV Powertrain Series Hybrid Powertrain Parallel Hybrid Powertrain Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-powertrain-market-1496

Rising Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms by Government to Augment Market Growth

The increasingly stringent vehicular emission norms by the government are anticipated to augment the growth of the Electric Powertrain Market within the estimated period. Increased carbon and particulate matter emissions from automobiles have resulted in significant air quality degradation, which has a negative impact on human health and the environment. As a result, governments all over the world have placed strict emission standards on automobile manufacturers. As a result of this aspect, manufacturers have been driven to enhance Research and Development (R&D) for electric vehicles in order to provide customers with a cost-effective option, fuelling the rise of e-powertrains. The road transport industry, for example, accounts for a significant portion of European energy consumption. To achieve its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, the EU continues to tighten CO2 emission standards for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. This drives the demand for realistic electric powertrain architecture options. Further, the growing vehicle electrification demand in the automotive industry is also expected to fuel the demand for electric powertrain in near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the automotive & transportation industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-powertrain-market-1496/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Electric Powertrain Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Electric Powertrain Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Electric Powertrain Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. China dominated Asia Pacific in 2021. This is attributable to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in emerging economies such as China and India in the region owing to the rising per capita income of consumers in these countries. Further, the increase in implementation of strict environmental regulations and emission norms in the region is also expected to support the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing focus on developing electric infrastructure is also expected to support regional growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Electric Powertrain Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna (Canada)

Continental AG (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)), by HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component (Motor/Generator, HV Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System), by BEV Motor/Generator Powertrain Component (Motor/Generator, HV Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System), by 48V MHEV powertrain type (48V Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System, DC/AC Inverter), by Powertrain Type (BEV Powertrain, MHEV Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, Parallel Hybrid Powertrain), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/electric-powertrain-market-910927

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure, and software solutions, announced the launch of its all-electric powertrain for Class 3 and 4 zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Key Questions Answered in Electric Scooter Market Report:

Which manufacturing technology is used for Electric Powertrain Market?

What developments are happening in that technology?

What trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this market?

What are your company profile, your product information and contact information?

What was Global Market Status of Electric Powertrain industry?

What was capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What is current Market Status Electric Powertrain Industry?

What is the market competition in this industry, both company and country wise?

What's Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What should be Entry Strategies, Economic Impact Countermeasures, and Marketing Channels for Electric Powertrain industry?



This market titled “Electric Powertrain Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Vehicle Type Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)

HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component Motor/Generator HV Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System Controller DC/AC Inverter DC/DC Converter Power Distribution Module Idle Start-Stop On-Board Charger Regenerative Braking

BEV Motor/ Generator Powertrain Component Motor/Generator HV Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System Controller DC/DC Converter DC/AC Inverter Power Distribution Module On-Board Charger Regenerative Braking

48V MHEV powertrain type 48V Battery 12V Battery Battery Management System DC/AC Inverter DC/DC Converter 48V BSG/ISG Idle Start-Stop Regenerative Braking

Powertrain Type BEV Powertrain MHEV Powertrain Series Hybrid Powertrain Parallel Hybrid Powertrain Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Magna (Canada)

Continental AG (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-powertrain-market-1496/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Bike and scooter rental Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bike-and-scooter-rental-market-1077

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bike-and-scooter-rental-market-1077 Car Wash Service Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/car-wash-service-market-0549

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/car-wash-service-market-0549 Electric Transporters Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-transporters-market-0216

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-transporters-market-0216 Air Transportation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/air-transportation-market-0545

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/air-transportation-market-0545 Top Companies in Electric Powertrain Market: - https://v-mr.biz/electric-powertrain-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: