Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported a loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 of $108.3 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were a loss of $6.2 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $8.5 million, or $0.19 per share, respectively. Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP-based measure is provided within this release. The 2021 results include the acquisitions of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business (“Mount Holly”) and Jacob Holm ("Spunlace") as of May 13, 2021 and October 29, 2021, respectively.



Consolidated net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $381.7 million and $225.7 million, respectively. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials (including Mount Holly) segments increased by 0.4% and 83.2%, respectively. The Spunlace segment, formed in connection with the Jacob Holm acquisition, had net sales of approximately $96.4 million.

The Russia/Ukraine military conflict and associated implications are expected to have a significant impact on the Dresden wallcover operations and the Composite Fibers segment. In addition, on April 8, 2022, wallcover base paper and tea filter products were placed on the European Union sanctions list, prohibiting export of these products into Russia for the foreseeable future. As a result, Glatfelter recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of $61.3 million related to its Dresden operations. Additionally, the Company recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $56.1 million for the Composite Fibers segment related to the long-term fair value implication of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the unprecedented energy prices in Europe. A $3.9 million partial write-down of Russia and Ukraine accounts receivable and inventory was also taken in the quarter.

“During the first quarter, we continued to combat escalating raw material and energy price inflation across our entire business but most significantly in our Composite Fibers segment, while actively implementing additional price increases,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By the end of the quarter, we converted 35% of our Composite Fibers revenue base to a dynamic cost pass-through pricing model and implemented price increases for many other customers. In addition, we are actively addressing the impacts of the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, including actions recently taken by the EU to place wallcover and tea filter products on the list of sanctioned materials, by fully complying with export regulations and financial transactions within the banking system.”

Mr. Parrini continued, “In our recently acquired Spunlace business, our improvement initiatives are showing signs of progress. Volumes for the quarter were ahead of expectations and the team continues to implement measures to drive further efficiencies and aggressively manage costs. While input costs and energy prices remain a challenge, we are generating higher order volumes and expect our intensified integration efforts to return this segment to profitability in the second quarter.”

Mr. Parrini added, “Shipments in Airlaid Materials were well ahead of last year with robust demand across nearly every product category. Mount Holly added $27 million in revenue and legacy Glatfelter volumes grew by 22%. While our contractual cost pass-through agreements and customer price increases provided relief from raw material inflation, operating profit was constrained by higher energy prices in Europe. Overall, this segment continues to perform very well as a leader in the industry.”

Mr. Parrini concluded, “We expect headwinds from energy inflation in Europe, supply chain disruptions, and the crisis in Russia/Ukraine to persist in the near to mid-term. However, we are confident the commercial actions we are taking in Composite Fibers to achieve our 2022 target of 50% revenue conversion to a cost pass-through model will result in stronger profitability and reduced volatility for the segment over time. While we remained compliant with our financial covenants for the quarter, we are working with our bank group to establish a debt covenant framework within our credit agreement that reflects the current economic and geopolitical environment and ensures we have sufficient financial flexibility for the future.”

First Quarter Results

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 In thousands, except per share Amount EPS Amount EPS Net income (loss) $ (108,327 ) $ (2.42 ) $ 8,394 $ 0.19 Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 37 — — — Income (loss) from continuing operations (108,290 ) (2.42 ) 8,394 0.19 Adjustments (pre-tax): Goodwill and other asset impairment charges 117,349 — Russia/Ukraine conflict charges 3,948 — Strategic initiatives 1,835 603 Corporate headquarters relocation 88 155 Cost optimization actions 941 — Timberland sales and related costs (2,962 ) (850 ) Total adjustments (pre-tax) 121,199 (92 ) Income taxes (1) (19,147 ) 81 CARES Act of 2020 tax provision (2) 79 93 Total after-tax adjustments 102,131 2.28 82 — Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ (6,159 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 8,476 $ 0.19

(1) Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated.

(2) Reflects the tax effect of applying certain provisions of the CARES Act of 2020.

Composite Fibers

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2022 2021 Change Tons shipped (metric) 28,211 34,140 (5,929 ) (17.4)% Net sales $ 135,829 $ 141,249 $ (5,420 ) (3.8)% Operating income (loss) (335 ) 16,065 (16,400 ) (102.1)% Operating margin (0.2

)% 11.4 %

Composite Fibers’ net sales decreased $5.4 million or 3.8% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the year-ago quarter. Higher selling prices of $17.6 million were more than offset by lower shipments of 17.4% and unfavorable currency translation of $6.0 million. Wallcover shipments were below prior year by 34% primarily due to lower shipments to customers in Russia and Ukraine, mostly resulting from the geopolitical conflict in this region.

Composite Fibers had an operating loss for the first quarter of $0.3 million compared with $16.1 million operating income in the first quarter of 2021. Energy, raw material and freight inflation of $29.1 million were only partially offset by $17.6 million in higher selling prices, reducing earnings by a net $11.5 million. Lower shipments negatively impacted results by $1.8 million and operations were unfavorable by $4.0 million, mainly driven by market downtime in wallcover production and general inflation. The impact of currency and related hedging positively impacted earnings by $0.9 million.

Airlaid Materials

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2022 2021 Change Tons shipped (metric) 43,052 28,864 14,188 49.2 % Net sales $ 149,464 $ 84,425 $ 65,039 77.0 % Operating income 12,221 7,197 5,024 69.8 % Operating margin 8.2 % 8.5 %

Airlaid Materials’ net sales increased $65.0 million in the year-over-year comparison driven by the Mount Holly acquisition, higher shipments in all major product categories, and higher selling prices from cost-pass-through arrangements with customers. Shipments were 49.2% higher driven by strong growth in the tabletop, wipes, and hygiene product categories. Currency translation was $5.2 million unfavorable.

Airlaid Materials’ first quarter operating income of $12.2 million was $5.0 million higher when compared to the first quarter of 2021. Higher shipments positively impacted results by $8.0 million. Selling price increases of $18.4 million fully offset the higher raw material prices, primarily due to raw material cost-pass-through provisions and recently implemented price increases. Existing energy surcharges were unable to fully offset elevated energy prices in Europe, reducing earnings by net $3.2 million. Operations were favorable $1.3 million driven by higher production, which offset general inflationary pressures. The impact of currency and related hedging negatively impacted earnings by $1.1 million.

Spunlace

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands 2022 2021 Change Tons shipped (metric) 20,736 — 20,736 — Net sales $ 96,387 $ — $ 96,387 $ — Operating loss (1,572 ) — (1,572 ) — Operating margin (1.6

)%

Spunlace shipments for the first quarter were approximately 10% higher than expectations based on the two-month run rate from the previous quarter under Glatfelter ownership. An operating loss of $1.6 million was approximately $0.4 million favorable compared to our expectations, mainly driven by higher shipments in the consumer wipes category positively impacting results by approximately $0.8 million. Higher raw material and energy costs unfavorably impacted earnings by $2.9 million and were only partially offset by higher selling prices and energy surcharges of $2.3 million. All other costs combined were $0.5 million higher compared to the previous quarter.

Other Financial Information

The amount of operating expense not allocated to a reporting segment in the Segment Financial Information totaled $126.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $5.9 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, our loss from continuing operations totaled $125.1 million and we recorded an income tax benefit of $16.8 million. On adjusted pre-tax loss of $3.9 million, the income tax provision was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, which primarily related to reserves for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowances for losses for which no tax benefit could be recognized. The comparable amounts in the first quarter of 2021 were adjusted pre-tax income of $15.5 million and income tax expense of $7.0 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $80.5 million as of March 31, 2022, and net debt was $728.8 million compared with $648.9 million at the end of 2021. Net leverage, as calculated in accordance with the financial covenants of our bank credit agreement, was in compliance and increased to 4.8 times at March 31, 2022, versus 3.8 times at December 31, 2021.

Capital expenditures during the three months ending March 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $12.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the first three months of 2022 was a use of $75.4 million compared with a use of $8.9 million in the same period of 2021. (Refer to the calculation of this measure provided in the tables at the end of this release).

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its first quarter results. The Company will make available on its Investor Relations website this quarter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial presentation that includes additional financial information to be discussed on the conference call including the Company’s outlook pertaining to financial performance. Information related to the conference call is as follows:

Interested persons who wish to hear the live webcast should go to the website prior to the starting time to register and ensure any necessary audio software is installed.





Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, In thousands, except per share 2022 2021 Net sales $ 381,680 $ 225,674 Costs of products sold 350,015 186,378 Gross profit 31,665 39,296 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,166 22,827 Goodwill and other asset impairment charges 117,349 — Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net (2,961 ) (850 ) Operating income (loss) (115,889 ) 17,319 Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense (7,862 ) (1,531 ) Interest income 17 20 Other, net (1,340 ) (224 ) Total non-operating expense (9,185 ) (1,735 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (125,074 ) 15,584 Income tax provision (benefit) (16,784 ) 7,190 Income (loss) from continuing operations (108,290 ) 8,394 Discontinued operations: Loss before income taxes (37 ) — Income tax provision — — Loss from discontinued operations (37 ) — Net income (loss) $ (108,327 ) $ 8,394 Basic earnings per share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2.42 ) $ 0.19 Income from discontinued operations — — Basic earnings per share $ (2.42 ) $ 0.19 Diluted earnings per share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2.42 ) $ 0.19 Income from discontinued operations — — Earnings per share $ (2.42 ) $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,709 44,450 Diluted 44,709 44,869





Segment Financial Information

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, In thousands, except per share 2022 2021 Net Sales Composite Fibers $ 135,829 $ 141,249 Airlaid Material 149,464 84,425 Spunlace 96,387 — Total $ 381,680 $ 225,674 Operating income (loss) Composite Fibers $ (335 ) $ 16,065 Airlaid Material 12,221 7,197 Spunlace (1,572 ) — Other and unallocated (126,203 ) (5,943 ) Total $ (115,889 ) $ 17,319 Depreciation and amortization Composite Fibers $ 6,519 $ 6,981 Airlaid Material 7,629 5,848 Spunlace 2,914 — Other and unallocated 1,422 904 Total $ 18,484 $ 13,733 Capital expenditures Composite Fibers $ 6,127 $ 2,773 Airlaid Material 3,468 1,739 Spunlace 2,085 — Other and unallocated 668 867 Total $ 12,348 $ 5,379 Tons shipped (metric) Composite Fibers 28,211 34,140 Airlaid Material 43,052 28,864 Spunlace 20,736 — Total 91,999 63,004





Selected Financial Information

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2022 2021 Cash Flow Data Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by: Operating activities $ (66,239 ) $ (6,046 ) Investing activities (7,801 ) (4,603 ) Financing activities 16,281 179 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,484 13,733 Capital expenditures (12,349 ) (5,379 )





March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,452 $ 138,436 Total assets 1,749,038 1,880,607 Total debt 809,227 787,355 Shareholders’ equity 416,733 542,762

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes a measure of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which is referred to as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of engineered materials. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings, the following items are excluded:

Strategic initiatives. These adjustments primarily reflect professional and legal fees incurred directly related to evaluating and executing certain strategic initiatives including costs associated with acquisitions, related integrations and charges incurred to step-up acquired inventory to fair-value.

Corporate headquarters relocation. These adjustments reflect costs incurred in connection with the strategic relocation of the Company’s corporate headquarters to Charlotte, NC. The costs are primarily related to employee relocation costs and exit costs at the former corporate headquarters.

Cost optimization actions. These adjustments reflect charges incurred in connection with initiatives to optimize the cost structure of the Company, improve efficiencies or other objectives. Such actions may include asset rationalization, headcount reductions or similar actions. These adjustments, which have occurred at various times in the past, are irregular in timing and relate to specific identified programs to reduce or optimize the cost structure of a particular operating segment or the corporate function.

Goodwill and Other Asset Impairment Charge. This adjustment represents a non-cash charge recorded to reduce the carrying amount of certain long-lived assets, intangible assets and goodwill of our Dresden facility and the Composite Fibers reporting segment. The impairment was directly related to the adverse impact of the Russia/Ukraine military conflict on our projected revenue and EBITDA.

Russia / Ukraine conflict charges. This adjustment represents a non-cash charge recorded to reduce the carrying amount of accounts receivable and inventory directly related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict.

Timberland sales and related costs. These adjustments exclude gains from the sales of timberlands as these items are not considered to be part of our core business, ongoing results of operations or cash flows. These adjustments are irregular in timing and amount and may benefit our operating results.

Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings does not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

In thousands



Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash from operations $ (66,239 ) $ (6,046 ) Capital expenditures (12,349 ) (5,379 ) Free cash flow (78,588 ) (11,425 ) Adjustments: Strategic initiatives 1,390 732 Cost optimization actions 585 1,156 Restructuring charge - metallized operations — 1,135 Corporate headquarters relocation (566 ) 268 Fox River environmental matter 1,264 321 Tax payments (refunds) on adjustments to adjusted earnings 561 (1,115 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (75,354 ) $ (8,928 )





Net Debt

In thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt $ 25,448 $ 22,843 Current portion of long-term debt 25,516 26,437 Long term debt 758,263 738,075 Total 809,227 787,355 Less: Cash (80,452 ) (138,436 ) Net Debt $ 728,775 $ 648,919





Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, Trailing twelve

months ended

March 31, 2022

Year ended

December 31,

2021

In thousands 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (108,327 ) $ 8,394 $ (109,784 ) $ 6,937 Exclude: Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 37 — (179 ) (216 ) Add back: Taxes on Continuing operations (16,784 ) 7,190 (17,018 ) 6,956 Depreciation and amortization 18,484 13,733 66,172 61,421 Interest expense, net 7,845 1,511 18,614 12,280 EBITDA (98,745 ) 30,828 (42,195 ) 87,378 Adjustments: Goodwill and other asset impairment charges 117,349 — 117,349 — Russia/Ukraine conflict charges 3,948 — 3,948 — Strategic initiatives 1,835 603 32,160 30,928 Share-based compensation (1) 909 1,208 4,764 5,063 Corporate headquarters relocation 88 155 518 585 Cost optimization actions 589 — 1,474 885 Timberland sales and related costs (2,962 ) (850 ) (7,351 ) (5,239 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,011 $ 31,944 $ 110,667 $ 119,600 Pro forma - Mount Holly (1,668 ) 2,088 Pro forma - Jacob Holm 9,260 18,291 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,259 $ 139,979

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 has been restated to add back share-based compensation consistent with our amended credit agreement. The share-based compensation adjustment represents the non-cash amount of share-based compensation expense included in results of operations.





