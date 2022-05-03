Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Russia/Ukraine conflict, EU sanctions and continued energy price inflation in Europe significantly impacting Composite Fibers, resulting in non-cash asset and goodwill impairment charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported a loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 of $108.3 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were a loss of $6.2 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $8.5 million, or $0.19 per share, respectively. Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP-based measure is provided within this release. The 2021 results include the acquisitions of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business (“Mount Holly”) and Jacob Holm ("Spunlace") as of May 13, 2021 and October 29, 2021, respectively.

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $381.7 million and $225.7 million, respectively. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials (including Mount Holly) segments increased by 0.4% and 83.2%, respectively. The Spunlace segment, formed in connection with the Jacob Holm acquisition, had net sales of approximately $96.4 million.

The Russia/Ukraine military conflict and associated implications are expected to have a significant impact on the Dresden wallcover operations and the Composite Fibers segment. In addition, on April 8, 2022, wallcover base paper and tea filter products were placed on the European Union sanctions list, prohibiting export of these products into Russia for the foreseeable future. As a result, Glatfelter recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of $61.3 million related to its Dresden operations. Additionally, the Company recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $56.1 million for the Composite Fibers segment related to the long-term fair value implication of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the unprecedented energy prices in Europe. A $3.9 million partial write-down of Russia and Ukraine accounts receivable and inventory was also taken in the quarter.

“During the first quarter, we continued to combat escalating raw material and energy price inflation across our entire business but most significantly in our Composite Fibers segment, while actively implementing additional price increases,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By the end of the quarter, we converted 35% of our Composite Fibers revenue base to a dynamic cost pass-through pricing model and implemented price increases for many other customers. In addition, we are actively addressing the impacts of the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, including actions recently taken by the EU to place wallcover and tea filter products on the list of sanctioned materials, by fully complying with export regulations and financial transactions within the banking system.”

Mr. Parrini continued, “In our recently acquired Spunlace business, our improvement initiatives are showing signs of progress. Volumes for the quarter were ahead of expectations and the team continues to implement measures to drive further efficiencies and aggressively manage costs. While input costs and energy prices remain a challenge, we are generating higher order volumes and expect our intensified integration efforts to return this segment to profitability in the second quarter.”

Mr. Parrini added, “Shipments in Airlaid Materials were well ahead of last year with robust demand across nearly every product category. Mount Holly added $27 million in revenue and legacy Glatfelter volumes grew by 22%. While our contractual cost pass-through agreements and customer price increases provided relief from raw material inflation, operating profit was constrained by higher energy prices in Europe. Overall, this segment continues to perform very well as a leader in the industry.”

Mr. Parrini concluded, “We expect headwinds from energy inflation in Europe, supply chain disruptions, and the crisis in Russia/Ukraine to persist in the near to mid-term. However, we are confident the commercial actions we are taking in Composite Fibers to achieve our 2022 target of 50% revenue conversion to a cost pass-through model will result in stronger profitability and reduced volatility for the segment over time. While we remained compliant with our financial covenants for the quarter, we are working with our bank group to establish a debt covenant framework within our credit agreement that reflects the current economic and geopolitical environment and ensures we have sufficient financial flexibility for the future.”

First Quarter Results

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:

  Three months ended March 31,
   2022   2021
In thousands, except per share Amount EPS Amount EPS
         
Net income (loss) $(108,327) $(2.42) $8,394  $0.19
Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  37         
Income (loss) from continuing operations  (108,290)  (2.42)  8,394   0.19
Adjustments (pre-tax):        
Goodwill and other asset impairment charges  117,349        
Russia/Ukraine conflict charges  3,948        
Strategic initiatives  1,835     603   
Corporate headquarters relocation  88     155   
Cost optimization actions  941        
Timberland sales and related costs  (2,962)    (850)  
Total adjustments (pre-tax)  121,199     (92)  
Income taxes (1)  (19,147)    81   
CARES Act of 2020 tax provision (2)  79     93   
Total after-tax adjustments  102,131   2.28   82   
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $(6,159) $(0.14) $8,476  $0.19

(1)     Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated.
(2)     Reflects the tax effect of applying certain provisions of the CARES Act of 2020.

Composite Fibers

  Three months ended March 31,
Dollars in thousands  2022   2021  Change
         
Tons shipped (metric)  28,211   34,140   (5,929) (17.4)%
Net sales $135,829  $141,249  $(5,420) (3.8)%
Operating income (loss)  (335)  16,065   (16,400) (102.1)%
Operating margin (0.2
)%  11.4%    

Composite Fibers’ net sales decreased $5.4 million or 3.8% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the year-ago quarter. Higher selling prices of $17.6 million were more than offset by lower shipments of 17.4% and unfavorable currency translation of $6.0 million. Wallcover shipments were below prior year by 34% primarily due to lower shipments to customers in Russia and Ukraine, mostly resulting from the geopolitical conflict in this region.

Composite Fibers had an operating loss for the first quarter of $0.3 million compared with $16.1 million operating income in the first quarter of 2021. Energy, raw material and freight inflation of $29.1 million were only partially offset by $17.6 million in higher selling prices, reducing earnings by a net $11.5 million. Lower shipments negatively impacted results by $1.8 million and operations were unfavorable by $4.0 million, mainly driven by market downtime in wallcover production and general inflation. The impact of currency and related hedging positively impacted earnings by $0.9 million.

Airlaid Materials

  Three months ended March 31,
Dollars in thousands  2022   2021  Change
         
Tons shipped (metric)  43,052   28,864   14,188 49.2%
Net sales $149,464  $84,425  $65,039 77.0%
Operating income  12,221   7,197   5,024 69.8%
Operating margin  8.2%  8.5%    

Airlaid Materials’ net sales increased $65.0 million in the year-over-year comparison driven by the Mount Holly acquisition, higher shipments in all major product categories, and higher selling prices from cost-pass-through arrangements with customers. Shipments were 49.2% higher driven by strong growth in the tabletop, wipes, and hygiene product categories. Currency translation was $5.2 million unfavorable.

Airlaid Materials’ first quarter operating income of $12.2 million was $5.0 million higher when compared to the first quarter of 2021. Higher shipments positively impacted results by $8.0 million. Selling price increases of $18.4 million fully offset the higher raw material prices, primarily due to raw material cost-pass-through provisions and recently implemented price increases. Existing energy surcharges were unable to fully offset elevated energy prices in Europe, reducing earnings by net $3.2 million. Operations were favorable $1.3 million driven by higher production, which offset general inflationary pressures. The impact of currency and related hedging negatively impacted earnings by $1.1 million.

Spunlace

  Three months ended March 31,
Dollars in thousands  2022   2021 Change
         
Tons shipped (metric)  20,736     20,736   
Net sales $96,387  $ $96,387    $
Operating loss  (1,572)    (1,572)  
Operating margin (1.6
)%      

Spunlace shipments for the first quarter were approximately 10% higher than expectations based on the two-month run rate from the previous quarter under Glatfelter ownership. An operating loss of $1.6 million was approximately $0.4 million favorable compared to our expectations, mainly driven by higher shipments in the consumer wipes category positively impacting results by approximately $0.8 million. Higher raw material and energy costs unfavorably impacted earnings by $2.9 million and were only partially offset by higher selling prices and energy surcharges of $2.3 million. All other costs combined were $0.5 million higher compared to the previous quarter.

Other Financial Information

The amount of operating expense not allocated to a reporting segment in the Segment Financial Information totaled $126.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $5.9 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, our loss from continuing operations totaled $125.1 million and we recorded an income tax benefit of $16.8 million. On adjusted pre-tax loss of $3.9 million, the income tax provision was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, which primarily related to reserves for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowances for losses for which no tax benefit could be recognized. The comparable amounts in the first quarter of 2021 were adjusted pre-tax income of $15.5 million and income tax expense of $7.0 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $80.5 million as of March 31, 2022, and net debt was $728.8 million compared with $648.9 million at the end of 2021. Net leverage, as calculated in accordance with the financial covenants of our bank credit agreement, was in compliance and increased to 4.8 times at March 31, 2022, versus 3.8 times at December 31, 2021.

Capital expenditures during the three months ending March 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $12.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the first three months of 2022 was a use of $75.4 million compared with a use of $8.9 million in the same period of 2021. (Refer to the calculation of this measure provided in the tables at the end of this release).

Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
In thousands, except per share  2022   2021 
     
Net sales $381,680  $225,674 
Costs of products sold  350,015   186,378 
Gross profit  31,665   39,296 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  33,166   22,827 
Goodwill and other asset impairment charges  117,349    
Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net  (2,961)  (850)
Operating income (loss)  (115,889)  17,319 
Non-operating income (expense)    
Interest expense  (7,862)  (1,531)
Interest income  17   20 
Other, net  (1,340)  (224)
Total non-operating expense  (9,185)  (1,735)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (125,074)  15,584 
Income tax provision (benefit)  (16,784)  7,190 
Income (loss) from continuing operations  (108,290)  8,394 
     
Discontinued operations:    
Loss before income taxes  (37)   
Income tax provision      
Loss from discontinued operations  (37)   
Net income (loss) $(108,327) $8,394 
     
Basic earnings per share    
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(2.42) $0.19 
Income from discontinued operations      
Basic earnings per share $(2.42) $0.19 
     
Diluted earnings per share    
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(2.42) $0.19 
Income from discontinued operations      
Earnings per share $(2.42) $0.19 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding    
Basic  44,709   44,450 
Diluted  44,709   44,869 


Segment Financial Information
(unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
In thousands, except per share  2022   2021 
     
Net Sales    
Composite Fibers $135,829  $141,249 
Airlaid Material  149,464   84,425 
Spunlace  96,387    
Total $381,680  $225,674 
     
Operating income (loss)    
Composite Fibers $(335) $16,065 
Airlaid Material  12,221   7,197 
Spunlace  (1,572)   
Other and unallocated  (126,203)  (5,943)
Total $(115,889) $17,319 
     
Depreciation and amortization    
Composite Fibers $6,519  $6,981 
Airlaid Material  7,629   5,848 
Spunlace  2,914    
Other and unallocated  1,422   904 
Total $18,484  $13,733 
     
Capital expenditures    
Composite Fibers $6,127  $2,773 
Airlaid Material  3,468   1,739 
Spunlace  2,085    
Other and unallocated  668   867 
Total $12,348  $5,379 
     
Tons shipped (metric)    
Composite Fibers  28,211   34,140 
Airlaid Material  43,052   28,864 
Spunlace  20,736    
Total  91,999   63,004 


Selected Financial Information
(unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
In thousands  2022   2021 
     
Cash Flow Data    
Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by:    
Operating activities $(66,239) $(6,046)
Investing activities  (7,801)  (4,603)
Financing activities  16,281   179 
     
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  18,484   13,733 
Capital expenditures  (12,349)  (5,379)


 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Data   
Cash and cash equivalents$80,452 $138,436
Total assets 1,749,038  1,880,607
Total debt 809,227  787,355
Shareholders’ equity 416,733  542,762

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes a measure of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which is referred to as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of engineered materials. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings, the following items are excluded:

  • Strategic initiatives. These adjustments primarily reflect professional and legal fees incurred directly related to evaluating and executing certain strategic initiatives including costs associated with acquisitions, related integrations and charges incurred to step-up acquired inventory to fair-value.
  • Corporate headquarters relocation. These adjustments reflect costs incurred in connection with the strategic relocation of the Company’s corporate headquarters to Charlotte, NC. The costs are primarily related to employee relocation costs and exit costs at the former corporate headquarters.
  • Cost optimization actions. These adjustments reflect charges incurred in connection with initiatives to optimize the cost structure of the Company, improve efficiencies or other objectives. Such actions may include asset rationalization, headcount reductions or similar actions. These adjustments, which have occurred at various times in the past, are irregular in timing and relate to specific identified programs to reduce or optimize the cost structure of a particular operating segment or the corporate function.
  • Goodwill and Other Asset Impairment Charge. This adjustment represents a non-cash charge recorded to reduce the carrying amount of certain long-lived assets, intangible assets and goodwill of our Dresden facility and the Composite Fibers reporting segment. The impairment was directly related to the adverse impact of the Russia/Ukraine military conflict on our projected revenue and EBITDA.
  • Russia / Ukraine conflict charges. This adjustment represents a non-cash charge recorded to reduce the carrying amount of accounts receivable and inventory directly related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict.
  • Timberland sales and related costs. These adjustments exclude gains from the sales of timberlands as these items are not considered to be part of our core business, ongoing results of operations or cash flows. These adjustments are irregular in timing and amount and may benefit our operating results.

Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings does not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow
In thousands

 Three months ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
     
Cash from operations $(66,239) $(6,046)
Capital expenditures  (12,349)  (5,379)
Free cash flow  (78,588)  (11,425)
Adjustments:    
Strategic initiatives  1,390   732 
Cost optimization actions  585   1,156 
Restructuring charge - metallized operations     1,135 
Corporate headquarters relocation  (566)  268 
Fox River environmental matter  1,264   321 
Tax payments (refunds) on adjustments to adjusted earnings  561   (1,115)
Adjusted free cash flow $(75,354) $(8,928)


Net Debt
In thousands		 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
     
Short-term debt $25,448  $22,843 
Current portion of long-term debt  25,516   26,437 
Long term debt  758,263   738,075 
Total  809,227   787,355 
Less: Cash  (80,452)  (138,436)
Net Debt $728,775  $648,919 


Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, Trailing twelve
months ended
March 31, 2022
 Year ended
December 31,
2021
In thousands  2022   2021   
         
Net income (loss) $(108,327) $8,394  $(109,784) $6,937 
Exclude: Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax  37      (179)  (216)
Add back: Taxes on Continuing operations  (16,784)  7,190   (17,018)  6,956 
Depreciation and amortization  18,484   13,733   66,172   61,421 
Interest expense, net  7,845   1,511   18,614   12,280 
EBITDA  (98,745)  30,828   (42,195)  87,378 
Adjustments:        
Goodwill and other asset impairment charges  117,349      117,349    
Russia/Ukraine conflict charges  3,948      3,948    
Strategic initiatives  1,835   603   32,160   30,928 
Share-based compensation (1)  909   1,208   4,764   5,063 
Corporate headquarters relocation  88   155   518   585 
Cost optimization actions  589      1,474   885 
Timberland sales and related costs  (2,962)  (850)  (7,351)  (5,239)
Adjusted EBITDA $23,011  $31,944  $110,667  $119,600 
Pro forma - Mount Holly      (1,668)  2,088 
Pro forma - Jacob Holm      9,260   18,291 
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA     $118,259  $139,979 

(1)  Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 has been restated to add back share-based compensation consistent with our amended credit agreement. The share-based compensation adjustment represents the non-cash amount of share-based compensation expense included in results of operations.

